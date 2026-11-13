A Call for Accountability - Pete Hegseth Dragging the Public Across Moral Thresholds

Speaking outside the U.S. Capitol at the Nov. 11, 2026, Veterans Day Democracy March, Nick Paro, a disabled Army combat veteran and trained intelligence professional, used his six minutes to make one demand: that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth be impeached, removed, convicted, barred from future federal service, and prosecuted. Nick said democracies “erode when supposed leaders like Pete Hegseth drag the public across moral thresholds we once would have recognized as unthinkable,” and he called the House members who failed to impeach Hegseth cowards. He cited the toll as he described it — more than 243 people killed in 80 strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific “that we know of,” with three reported survivors. Drawing on his training as an interrogator, Nick said Hegseth’s “unprivileged belligerents” label and the ordered deletion of footage undo the detainee rules the Army rebuilt after Abu Ghraib.

“I joined the Army after Abu Ghraib happened... Regulations changed after that, and they became better. Pete Hegseth has single-handedly taken those regulations, shredded them, and spit on the legacy of all of us who worked afterward to ensure that never happened again.”

Before I get started, I just want to say Happy Veterans Day to everyone out here who served. Happy birthday to all the Marines in the audience. And thank you. Thank you for your service. It means a lot. And the sailors — thank you for swearing that oath and for putting on that uniform. It’s important, and we did that thing willingly.

So I’m Nick Paro. I’m a disabled Army combat veteran. I’m a trained intelligence professional. I’m a correspondent with VALOR Media. I founded Sick of this Shit Publications. I know Kris didn’t say the whole name, but I’m going to, because I am sick of the shit that is going on in this nation. I am sick of our government being run by fascists and cowards.

Democracies don’t usually fall in one dramatic moment. They erode when supposed leaders like Pete Hegseth drag the public across moral thresholds we once would have recognized as unthinkable. We have crossed those thresholds multiple times now. If we allow that to become normal, then the rule of law becomes optional, accountability becomes irrelevant, and violence becomes a political exercise rather than a last resort. We are seeing the effects of that now.

So let’s talk about some cowards — some cowards who work in that building right behind me. Some cowards in this House who couldn’t even impeach Pete Hegseth. We demand that Pete Hegseth be impeached, removed, convicted, barred from any future federal service, and prosecuted for his crimes.

And because this Congress could not impeach Pete Hegseth, we get to do something that my good friend El Powers does very well, and I like doing, which is talking shit about Pete Hegseth. So the first thing I want to do is introduce the Secretary of Wannabe, little more than a failed major, Pete Hegseth — a war criminal who has killed over 243 unknown persons in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific that we know of, who has authorized 80 strikes that we know of in the Caribbean and Pacific.

We have three survivors reported from all of those strikes. Two of them we brought aboard Navy vessels, and we let them go. He played word games: he called them “unprivileged belligerents,” because he knows calling them POWs would have meant they were real prisoners and we were doing real acts. Because he called them unprivileged belligerents, we know he has no record to hold on to. He ordered service members to delete the footage, to get rid of the medical information in the processing.

As a human intelligence collector, as a trained interrogator, as someone who was trained to work with detainees — we do that for a reason. I joined the Army after Abu Ghraib happened, after the MPs tortured prisoners. Regulations changed after that, and they became better. Pete Hegseth has single-handedly taken those regulations, shredded them, and spit on the legacy of all of us who worked afterward to ensure that never happened again. Pete wants to bring that back. We need to talk about his hobby of war crimes, and they need to end.

So I want to thank all of you for being here. Thank you for coming out and holding the faith. And continue to honor your oaths, because that’s why I’m here, and that’s why all of you are here. Thank you.