The image is a digital artwork featuring bold text against a dark, textured background. The text reads “SAY NO TO CRIP CROW” in a stylized, graffiti-like font. The words “SAY NO TO” are in a vibrant red, while “CRIP CROW” is in a distressed white with gray shading. The letters have a subtle 3D effect, with a dark outline casting a shadow. The background is a dark, charcoal gray with a rough, almost concrete-like texture. Splashes and drips of black and red paint are scattered across the background, adding to the gritty aesthetic. The composition is centered, with the text occupying the majority of the horizontal space. The lighting appears to come from the front, highlighting the raised texture of the letters and casting soft shadows. The overall mood is impactful and defiant.

In a joint effort between the Disability Community For Democracy and Sick of this Shit Publications — Nieta Greene and Nick Paro are putting out a call for action to oppose the June 18th DOJ memo, Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Institutionalization of Patients with Severe Mental Illness or Disabilities, which is aimed at undermining and delegitimizing disability rights and freedoms by re-allowing forced institutionalization, segregation, and discrimination.

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From the Disability Community for Democracy’s official statement on the Olmstead memo: “America has not fully fulfilled its commitment to guaranteeing equality for all since its founding nearly 250 years ago. It is broadly acknowledged that Supreme Court precedents concerning voting rights are susceptible to abrupt shifts, as illustrated by the Calais decision. Therefore, Disability Community for Democracy will urge Congress to enact legislation that codifies the Olmstead decision, ensuring that states cannot compel the re-institutionalization of individuals with disabilities, because we are Saying No to Crip Crow.” ~Nieta Greene

This is an issue which will impact all of us — not just those of us with disabilities. This is both an attack on our freedoms and a way for the state federal governments to label dissent as a mental illness.

Now is the time to speak — before they change the laws — and not after.

Below are the scripts and templates for you to use to contact your elected officials — from the local and state level to your federal legislators.

We encourage you to also visit FaxZero to freely fax your federal legislators (if they accept faxes). It is much harder to ignore a fax than an email.

Here’s What We Need

Note: If this is your first time reaching out to your members of Congress and you’re feeling a bit nervous, just remember, these are YOUR elected officials who are there to listen and help meet your needs. Your voice truly matters, so take a deep breath, stay calm, and feel free to use the script to guide you!

Every day, congressional staff members record the volume of calls, emails, letters, and other communications received from constituents on various issues. These figures are frequently used to determine whether and how the member of Congress will respond. Consequently, Sick of this Shit Publications and the Disability Community for Democracy are urging our members and supporters to contact their respective members of Congress, repudiate the DOJ Memo on the Olmstead decision, and support codifying the Olmstead decision into law.

Here’s what you need to do:

Find out who your US Senators and Representatives are by clicking here. Call the Capitol switchboard for your respective members and ask to be connected to their offices. US Senate: 202-224-3121 US House: 202-225-3121 Utilize the scripts below! Your email/fax should discuss only a single topic or issue. The most effective emails and faxes incorporate personal experiences and pertinent or current facts to demonstrate how the subject impacts you and your community. Please provide all your contact information, including your name, address, telephone number, and email address. Always request a written response. While each office manages constituent correspondence according to its own procedures, proactively soliciting a written reply will aid in ensuring that your message is not overlooked.

Disability Community for Democracy Member of Congress Call Script

Note: Be prepared to tell them your zip code if asked!

Hello, my name is [FIRST AND LAST NAME], and I am a resident of [CITY, STATE]. I am calling to strongly encourage [Senator NAME or Representative NAME] to advocate for the disability community by exercising their authority and fulfilling their responsibilities to uphold the rule of law, defend the Constitution, and oppose the overreach of the Department of Justice. I am concerned that the Department of Justice’s memorandum may enable states and U.S. territories to cease funding community-based services, potentially leading to re-segregation and the involuntary institutionalization of individuals within the disability community. As a constituent, I respectfully urge [Senator NAME or Representative NAME] to formally reject the DOJ Memo concerning the Olmstead decision and to enshrine the Olmstead decision into statutory law through legislative amendment to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Disability Community for Democracy Member of Congress Email/Fax Template

Dear Representative/Senator: I am writing to strongly encourage [Senator NAME or Representative NAME] to advocate for the disability community by exercising their authority and fulfilling their responsibilities to uphold the rule of law, defend the Constitution, and oppose the overreach of the Department of Justice. I am concerned that the Department of Justice’s memorandum may enable states and U.S. territories to cease funding community-based services, potentially leading to re-segregation and the involuntary institutionalization of individuals within the disability community. Your support is critical because your constituents have benefited from community-based services. (Add your personal story, pertinent or current facts) I would like to request a written response on this issue, and my contact information is attached to this message. Thank you for your service and consideration. Sincerely, Your Name Your Title (if applicable) Your Address Your City, State Zip Your Phone Number Your Email Address

Thank you — your support, your action, your caring will make the difference in protecting and codifying disability rights into law.

We will not be silent here at Sick of this Shit Publications — and we will fight every day to ensure our rights are not trampled upon.

Please take a moment to like, restack, and share both Nieta and Nick’s original articles.

Systematic Attacks To Silence Us Nick Paro · Jun 22 We have to confront the damage the Trump regime is doing to the disability community—from criminalizing homelessness to the latest DOJ memo undermining Olmstead—or we will reach a point of irreparable harm. With damage which will touch all parts of our society—for generations to come—and I refuse to be silent about it. Read full story

Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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