Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Susan Kain's avatar
Susan Kain
1h

"Great Action!" Will share with Dr. Colette Delawalla, founder of Stand Up for Science, who holds online rallies along with No Kings for able-bodied and body-challenged people. She is also asking us to submit comments to Russell Vought's OMB site because they want to be able to control who gets research and science grants, not actual scientists, which of course would negatively affect research for the disabled. Comment period is until July 13. Contact Colette and feel the belonging!

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Rue Ryuzaki's avatar
Rue Ryuzaki
1h

I’m going to my lil brother’s case manager tomorrow at the earliest after getting a call from our local eye doctor about their practice no longer accepting Medicaid 😒

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