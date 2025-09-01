Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

These poems capture living with fibromyalgia so clearly, theyare a treat! I’m so glad you’ve shared them. Perhaps those that are free of this…blight…of our bodies can get just a little bit more understanding because I know it is hard to get one’s mind around. That a person who appears quite normal can be suffering so much. We don’t need hand wringing, but even a little bit of compassion means absolutely the world! Thank you so much!

I

DONT STOP writing ✍️ Nick!! 👍 your poetry has so

much POWER in how you deal with not only with your illness but to express your pain, using your expression as a way to get it all out and release it, but also by the power of awareness your poetry brings. On a daily basis! 🤷‍♀️ idk how you do this!Your exposure to an illness. (Myself included. btw) that the medical field offers no help, telling ppl it’s psychosomatic of all things!! Fibromyalgia has barely been researched or even recognized. So thank you for bringing this out in the open. Hopefully helping others that are struggling with this common illness, but never had a name..

So that is the back found. I’d like to share my thoughts about your poetry . Everyone I read, not only is it heartwarming, the prose so beautifully written, it’s a cathartic (catharsis; a way to emotionally release to self heal), . So plez keep sharing and we’ll keep listening . You are so beloved by all. ♥️

Note: please Support Nicks efforts by becoming a paid subscriber. He needs our help now more than ever. Most of you know., Nicks son had been hospitalized from an injury. Medical bills pilling up. Nick is a disabled VETERAN. A true patriot and a humble honorable man. He needs some help right now. It’s only a small amount compared to what he gives back

Also Lisa Joy needs pay subscribers. Please help

Ty 😊to all. They would be so grateful.. ♥️♥️👍

