A Diary of Poetry: Chapter 1
A Chronic Journey, a growing chapter of self-published poetry by Nick Paro
Introduction
Hey y’all, it’s Nick Paro — an Army combat veteran, tech industry deconstructionist, progressive advocate, and poet. As begun here on Substack, I am chronicling my mental health journey and self re-awakening through (almost) daily poems, a podcast, and various Live discussions. One of the things I’ve realized through this whole process is that I really, really enjoy writing poetry.
It’s a form of journaling which has helped me with many things, including: not spiraling into a depression after losing my job in the tech field; bringing to light and creating a community of like-minded individuals who suffer from chronic medical conditions; highlighting abuses of the U.S. Government during 2025 and beyond; and other compiled topics.
I’m beginning the steps of self-publishing my poems into a completed work. The chapters within will highlight the various pieces of my journey.
This project is a living work-in-progress and each chapter is subject to change in ordering / length as new poems are written. Only once a completed version of the book has been published will each chapter be considered “set-in-stone”.
I hope you enjoy the poems and continue reading as I release new chapters and add to the existing ones!
~Nick Paro
Chapter 1 — A Chronic Journey
This chapter contains a series of poems based on my own personal experiences with chronic pain — primarily a result of Fibromyalgia — and how it impacts my life.
~ Drifting Through Darkness ~
Drifting through clouds — I wander. Wandering free — I float. Suddenly, lightning strikes! It ripples through — coursing, pulsing, pulling. Pulling. Pulling? Pulling at nothing. Nothing… Nothing? Not nothing. I… I… I’m drifting… Drifting through clouds, I float. Floating on nothing — thunder claps. Slapping me back — flashes of light. Light. Lightning? Lighting me up—Up—UP! Upwards it curls—curling. Coursing, pulsing, pulling. Pulling. Pulsing. Pounding. Nothing. Nothing? No. Not nothing. Pulling. Not pulling. Sucking, drinking, taking. Taking. Taking! Eating — consuming my mind. Darkness... Ah — blissful darkness. Drifting through darkness. Floating... I’m floating — freely I wander. Wandering... I’m wandering — through clouds I drift. Drifting... I’m drifting — blissful through darkness. Drifting through clouds — lightning strikes. Striking — rippling through. Floating on nothing — thunder claps. Slapping — pulling me back. Back from the darkness… Back from the dark… Flashes of light. Curling upwards. Curling it pulls me. Pulling me down… Pulling me… Pulling…
~ An Unseen Swamp ~
Through an unseen swamp I tread. With feet wrapped in socks of lead. Sluggishly walk while tripping on roots. With socks stuck in mucky boots. Booted and stuck — rooted in muck. Treading through an unseen swamp. Booted and stuck — rooted in muck. Tripping on roots while I walk. Slowly I pull…stuck. Slowly I pull…muck. Slowly. Sluggishly I lift…no feet? Sluggishly I lift…concrete. Sluggishly. Unseen swamp, I tread on through. Socks of lead, feet wrapped too tight. Tripping on roots, sluggish I walk. Mucky boots, stuck to my feet. Sluggish…filled with concrete. Sluggish…are those my feet? Sluggish. An unseen swamp, I can’t get out. Feet stuck on roots, I can’t call out. Slowly…I’m stuck. Slowly…I sink. Slowly. This unseen swamp…
~ A Rubber Band Too Tight ~
Like a band of rubber pulled too tight. Snapping pain to keep you up at night. Pop! …Snapping pain… Like a band of rubber stretched too long. Slipping back but never quite so strong. Pop! …Slipping back… Like a band of rubber slipping on a too smooth ball. Sliding off with a jolt yet never to fall. Pop! …Sliding off… Like a band of rubber worn with tears so thin. Skipping on gaps with a catch to begin. Pop! …Skipping on… Like a band of rubber—pulling, catching, jolting. Never quite the same—skipping, slipping, sliding. Worn with over use—tearing, stretching, rubbing. Frayed on edges smooth—popping, popping, popping.
~ Body and Mind ~
Body and mind, left shredded far behind. While the storm clouds roll in, the pains begin. Tearing apart, wind whipping at the mind. Lost in the flash of pain, surging within. Floating into the void, I drift away. Silently lost inside a world so stark. Suddenly hit, your body will betray. Shooting straight down, striking it is the spark. Lashing from hip to toe, it strips you down. Naked to all the pain coursing right through. Pulsing from toe to hip, with pain to drown. Gasping for air as storms begin anew. Roiling inside, same as clouds up high. Churning inside, rumbling an angry sky.
~ Thundering Pain ~
A touch lights up the world in flashing pain. Nerves of fire as it crawls across skin. Burning a trail searing to drive insane. Thundering pain is a place we begin. The tiniest touches exploding bright. Fireworks flowering in one quick flash. Suddenly, loudly it lights up the night. Thundering pain just waiting for the crash. Ash, crashing down as it strikes by the touch. Sound alight by the spasming thunder. Roiling loud, then bang, there is the clutch. Thundering pain pulling the mind under. Just a small touch resets this storm anew. Just a small touch threatening to undo.
~ Chirps at Night ~
Sitting with the chirps at night — I drift free as those clouds, so light. Lightly aloft in the sky so bright — hear those cricketing songs ignite. Igniting into a chorus above — where I float on wisps and songs of love. Loving the peace of mind it brings — with gentle songs becoming cricketing rings. Ringing out clear to shift the wind — opening to twinkling pearls which shine. Shining down on a sea of grass — filling the night with waves of green. Greenery takes wing as the song renews — echoes of stillness scatter and bounce to life. Lifelong songs blossom to create a call back — harkening to a time when I drifted so still. Stillness is now a thing of the past — with wind picking up a breeze blowing so fast. Faster as the cricketing crescendo grows — rocketing into a choir that everyone knows. Knowing their song will come to an end — with a leap off the clouds I begin to descend. Descending straight down into a green-of-sea — caught on wings of chirps, my mind set free. Freely to float with those cricketing wings — finding a peace so rare, knowing the fortune it brings. Bringing me gently to soft clouds refracting moonlight — shimmering my mind echoes with millions of cricketing chirps at night.
~ Heavy Drops of Rain ~
Heavy drops of rain to mimic the pain. Painful they fall with splashes and all. Almost too much as it hurts to the touch. Touching so hard, like hail, leaving me scarred. Scarring my soul, taking apart the whole. Wholly unprotected while in this storm. Storming into a blast of pain so bright. Brighter than the lightning flashing around. Rounding from head to toe and back on up. Upward the storm surges on nerves alight. Lighting up the splashing raindrops that fall. Faltering in steps as pain mimics rain. Raining down in flashes as heavy drops. Dropping so hard, the hail, left me so scarred.
~ Dawning of the Light ~
Awakened in the dawning of the light. Gazing at stars still shining softly bright. Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love. Seeing a new day sweep in from above. Painted soft clouds streaking across the sky. Brushing pinks and grays, a new day is nigh. Shading orange, purple, strokes of indigo too. Softly violet trails off into a day so new. Layered yellows and reds overlapping in waves. Drops of gray trailing off into notes on the staves. Conducting songs of life as the night retreats. Pulsing chirps collide into cascading beats. Showering down into glowing rays of gold Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold.
~ Rolling Fog ~
A fog rolling through. Darkly heavy — cloak of mist. Damp, sluggish gray cloud.
~ Songs of Dusk ~
Crescendoing chirps. Staccato clicks — thumping croaks. Pluck on wings of grass.
These poems capture living with fibromyalgia so clearly, theyare a treat! I’m so glad you’ve shared them. Perhaps those that are free of this…blight…of our bodies can get just a little bit more understanding because I know it is hard to get one’s mind around. That a person who appears quite normal can be suffering so much. We don’t need hand wringing, but even a little bit of compassion means absolutely the world! Thank you so much!
I
DONT STOP writing ✍️ Nick!! 👍 your poetry has so
much POWER in how you deal with not only with your illness but to express your pain, using your expression as a way to get it all out and release it, but also by the power of awareness your poetry brings. On a daily basis! 🤷♀️ idk how you do this!Your exposure to an illness. (Myself included. btw) that the medical field offers no help, telling ppl it’s psychosomatic of all things!! Fibromyalgia has barely been researched or even recognized. So thank you for bringing this out in the open. Hopefully helping others that are struggling with this common illness, but never had a name..
So that is the back found. I’d like to share my thoughts about your poetry . Everyone I read, not only is it heartwarming, the prose so beautifully written, it’s a cathartic (catharsis; a way to emotionally release to self heal), . So plez keep sharing and we’ll keep listening . You are so beloved by all. ♥️
Note: please Support Nicks efforts by becoming a paid subscriber. He needs our help now more than ever. Most of you know., Nicks son had been hospitalized from an injury. Medical bills pilling up. Nick is a disabled VETERAN. A true patriot and a humble honorable man.
Also Lisa Joy needs pay subscribers. Please help
Ty 😊to all. They would be so grateful.. ♥️♥️👍