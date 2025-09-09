A Diary of Poetry: Chapter 2
A Journey of Hope, a growing chapter of self-published poetry by Nick Paro
Introduction
Hey y’all, it’s Nick Paro — an Army combat veteran, tech industry deconstructionist, progressive advocate, and poet. As begun here on Substack, I am chronicling my mental health journey and self re-awakening through (almost) daily poems, a podcast, and various Live discussions. One of the things I’ve realized through this whole process is that I really, really enjoy writing poetry.
It’s a form of journaling which has helped me from many things, including: not spiraling into a depression after losing my job in the tech field; bringing to light and creating a community of like-minded individuals who suffer from chronic medical conditions; highlighting abuses of the U.S. Government during 2025 and beyond; and other compiled topics.
I’m beginning the steps of self-publishing my poems into a completed work. The chapters within will highlight the various pieces of my journey.
This project is a living work-in-progress and each chapter is subject to change in ordering / length as new poems are written. Only once a completed version of the book has been published will each chapter be considered “set-in-stone”.
I hope you enjoy the poems and continue reading as I release new chapters and add to the existing ones!
~Nick Paro
Chapter 2 — A Journey of Hope
This chapter contains a series of poems based on my own personal experiences, friendships with others, and the escalating political & social tensions in the United States. The common theme in all the poems — hope. Not an empty hope — one built on action, engagement, & commitment — one built on empathy and care towards others.
This hope is a Journey — join me in it, as we travel the path together.
~ Set Fresh the Arts ~
Breaking down constitutionality. Deconstructing the law, nothing in place. Replacing it all with brutality. Brutal is our new rule, we can’t embrace. Embracing hate as our national fate. Fated to break as they tear it all down. Downward our state, rush through our narrow strait. Straight through the pass, darkness creeps all around. Rounding the bend, we see there is an end. Ending the fear, break through, we see the clear. Clearly we send, our love is what will mend. Mending we steer, drive through, this course adhere. Adhere to hearts, make starts, set fresh the arts. Adhere to smarts, use arts, make joy our hearts.
~ Ones with the Heart ~
With hope we strike the spark to light our rise. Rising we must create a space for hope. Hopeful to make a mark against the lies. Lying downward no more we face the slope. Sloping t’wards a new day with our bright light. Lighten the dark with our true sparks of joy. Joyful we must endure, we build our might. Mighty that spark let loose they can’t destroy. Destructively taking away the hate. Hating that we are the ones with the heart. Heartily we un-spin their web of fate. Fateful to be the ones here at the start. Starting anew, our arts, they shine right through. Starting we do, our hearts will hold us true.
~ Belief ~
Belief is power. Deep wells of trust feed the spring. Sprouts grow over time.
~ Howling Breeze ~
Howling breeze clawing through forests of brick Sending shivers down spines, whipping up fear Barking turns to yelps as frost settles thick Rending our peace, as claws begin to near. Growling wind rushing down rivers of glass Shattering into waves, cracks running deep Nipping at heels rushing quickly to pass Scattering shards, yelling out as they creep. Echoing through pathways of cobbled stone Blowing icy dark mist to slick the path Testing the flanks with hunting skills they hone Forcing into frozen jowls of wrath. Snapping to bite, the weakest they have chose. Snapping our trap, we suddenly do close.
~ In Bloom ~
Dissent now in bloom. Blossoming through stormy nights. Hope grows on stems strong.
~ Courage ~
Contagious courage. Clear course cast — cutting chaos. Crews charting cruel coasts.
Nick’s Notes
I totally relate to your despair. I have yet to find hope in this darkness. My soul is clinging to life, to the hope of a glimpse of light. Dreams shattered, pushing forward, feeling my way in the dark, alone. Where is the promise of hope? Was the life we have lived only an illusion? Love , acceptance and truth nowhere to be found. I have poured my soul into rebuilding a life that was lost, experienced motivation to work harder than ever before, create beauty, art, a home where love lives. I refuse to embrace the cruel reality that is America, clinging to the promises of Love, peace, compassion for humanity, where hope lives. I need that spark, the will to fight back and make a difference.
Thank you Nick Paro!! I spend hours watching the “prose”renditions of our times. But your poetry moves me with a better force!! I’m not very experienced with poetry; I’ve never taken a class. (Suddenly pops up on my bucket list—I’m 70)
I don’t remember any poems that move like yours do. Good luck with compiling the (never-ending💘book)