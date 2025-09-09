Introduction

Hey y’all, it’s Nick Paro — an Army combat veteran, tech industry deconstructionist, progressive advocate, and poet. As begun here on Substack, I am chronicling my mental health journey and self re-awakening through (almost) daily poems, a podcast, and various Live discussions. One of the things I’ve realized through this whole process is that I really, really enjoy writing poetry.

It’s a form of journaling which has helped me from many things, including: not spiraling into a depression after losing my job in the tech field; bringing to light and creating a community of like-minded individuals who suffer from chronic medical conditions; highlighting abuses of the U.S. Government during 2025 and beyond; and other compiled topics.

I’m beginning the steps of self-publishing my poems into a completed work. The chapters within will highlight the various pieces of my journey.

This project is a living work-in-progress and each chapter is subject to change in ordering / length as new poems are written. Only once a completed version of the book has been published will each chapter be considered “set-in-stone”.

I hope you enjoy the poems and continue reading as I release new chapters and add to the existing ones!

~Nick Paro

Chapter 2 — A Journey of Hope

This chapter contains a series of poems based on my own personal experiences, friendships with others, and the escalating political & social tensions in the United States. The common theme in all the poems — hope. Not an empty hope — one built on action, engagement, & commitment — one built on empathy and care towards others.

This hope is a Journey — join me in it, as we travel the path together.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Breaking down constitutionality. Deconstructing the law, nothing in place. Replacing it all with brutality. Brutal is our new rule, we can’t embrace. Embracing hate as our national fate. Fated to break as they tear it all down. Downward our state, rush through our narrow strait. Straight through the pass, darkness creeps all around. Rounding the bend, we see there is an end. Ending the fear, break through, we see the clear. Clearly we send, our love is what will mend. Mending we steer, drive through, this course adhere. Adhere to hearts, make starts, set fresh the arts. Adhere to smarts, use arts, make joy our hearts.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published With hope we strike the spark to light our rise. Rising we must create a space for hope. Hopeful to make a mark against the lies. Lying downward no more we face the slope. Sloping t’wards a new day with our bright light. Lighten the dark with our true sparks of joy. Joyful we must endure, we build our might. Mighty that spark let loose they can’t destroy. Destructively taking away the hate. Hating that we are the ones with the heart. Heartily we un-spin their web of fate. Fateful to be the ones here at the start. Starting anew, our arts, they shine right through. Starting we do, our hearts will hold us true.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Belief is power. Deep wells of trust feed the spring. Sprouts grow over time.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Howling breeze clawing through forests of brick Sending shivers down spines, whipping up fear Barking turns to yelps as frost settles thick Rending our peace, as claws begin to near. Growling wind rushing down rivers of glass Shattering into waves, cracks running deep Nipping at heels rushing quickly to pass Scattering shards, yelling out as they creep. Echoing through pathways of cobbled stone Blowing icy dark mist to slick the path Testing the flanks with hunting skills they hone Forcing into frozen jowls of wrath. Snapping to bite, the weakest they have chose. Snapping our trap, we suddenly do close.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dissent now in bloom. Blossoming through stormy nights. Hope grows on stems strong.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Contagious courage. Clear course cast — cutting chaos. Crews charting cruel coasts.

