Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The hate is a feature — never a bug Built by design, meant to poison the mind Indoctrinate the youth — fear as a drug Living online, make empathy go blind. The hate is systemic — within they rot Abusiveness, sapping away from life Radicalized on rage — it’s what they’re taught Grievance galore, retribution and strife. The hate is on purpose — made to inflame Pouring on gas, while holding a lit match Set to burn it all down — having no shame Self made victims, sitting in the same hatch. The hate is the feature — the true design Only meant to divide — it's the baseline.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is in response to the leaked chats from members of Young Republican clubs across America — as the title implies, this is a feature of the system and not a bug — it is a systemic problem.

These Young Republicans knew that what they were espousing was immoral, unethical, and socially unacceptable — yet they continued to do it. The right has been projecting the idea of online radicalization for decades — we know why, they are the ones radicalizing, propagandizing, and indoctrinating the masses.

And as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words — so here’s just some of what these Young Republicans are saying.

The radicalization has been a decades long effort, culminating in this hateful garbage.

That’s what it is — garbage. These words have turned into intolerable beliefs and actions — it goes against the implicit social contract of a multicultural society (which is part of the endgame) and is what happens when you build a culture on grievances.

These messages are disgusting, abhorrent, and far too common on every level of the Republican Party.

My call to action for you — be part of the solution and call out this behavior in real life. Everyone, men especially, need to do this — when you see or hear people talking in these ways — fucking say something.

~ Nick Paro

