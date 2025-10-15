The hate is a feature — never a bug Built by design, meant to poison the mind Indoctrinate the youth — fear as a drug Living online, make empathy go blind. The hate is systemic — within they rot Abusiveness, sapping away from life Radicalized on rage — it’s what they’re taught Grievance galore, retribution and strife. The hate is on purpose — made to inflame Pouring on gas, while holding a lit match Set to burn it all down — having no shame Self made victims, sitting in the same hatch. The hate is the feature — the true design Only meant to divide — it's the baseline.
What does it mean?
Today’s poem is in response to the leaked chats from members of Young Republican clubs across America — as the title implies, this is a feature of the system and not a bug — it is a systemic problem.
These Young Republicans knew that what they were espousing was immoral, unethical, and socially unacceptable — yet they continued to do it. The right has been projecting the idea of online radicalization for decades — we know why, they are the ones radicalizing, propagandizing, and indoctrinating the masses.
And as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words — so here’s just some of what these Young Republicans are saying.
The radicalization has been a decades long effort, culminating in this hateful garbage.
That’s what it is — garbage. These words have turned into intolerable beliefs and actions — it goes against the implicit social contract of a multicultural society (which is part of the endgame) and is what happens when you build a culture on grievances.
These messages are disgusting, abhorrent, and far too common on every level of the Republican Party.
My call to action for you — be part of the solution and call out this behavior in real life. Everyone, men especially, need to do this — when you see or hear people talking in these ways — fucking say something.
~ Nick Paro
Nick’s Notes
I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!
Thank you for sharing this. It’s absolutely abhorrent what they’re saying and you’re right, we do need to speak up and correct the disgusting, hateful, violent rhetoric . You’re completely correct. Thank you for everything you do! 🥰🫶🏻
If these kids are living with their parents SHAME !!