Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ashleyboop(She/her)'s avatar
Ashleyboop(She/her)
2h

Thank you for sharing this. It’s absolutely abhorrent what they’re saying and you’re right, we do need to speak up and correct the disgusting, hateful, violent rhetoric . You’re completely correct. Thank you for everything you do! 🥰🫶🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
2h

If these kids are living with their parents SHAME !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture