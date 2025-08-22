Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Speicher's avatar
Douglas Speicher
Aug 22

Nick Your heartfelt expressionist of your manly love for your friend on arms has triggered the deepest desire to do the same with my beloved Twin brother Bruce. Although twice your age ( 68) you have demonstrated the humility of your convictions of gratefulness and respect we have been acculturated to run away from. It was Jonathan giving David his father’s throne. It was Elijah teaching Elisha. Nick you and Glenn stirred up an honesty and depth rarely heard anymore, and I owe this kind of respect for Bruce, my bullwork neither height nor width nor depth can contain. He is my rock , my friend, my brother G_d graciously has given me. Nick thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Nick Paro and others
Kaija Reiss's avatar
Kaija Reiss
Aug 22

The male bonding, expressed this way, is so precious and rare.

Thank you for your post,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Paro
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture