Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published United We stand. Divided pack eats itself. Rotting from within.

What does it mean?

Hey y’all, it’s been a few days since I’ve written a new poem and there has been a lot which has gone on — Russia probing NATO airspace in Poland with drones, SCOTUS has authorized ICE to racially and ethnically profile, Charlie Kirk was assassinated, another school shooting at a Colorado high school, a Regime built on polarization, and escalating threats of further violence. So today’s poem is a snapshot of what is happening within the U.S.

I write a play on the most American of sayings — “United we stand, divided we fall” — as we are seeing what happens when we become further and further divided.

The pack has been aimed inward and is hunting itself. Rabid and angry. Scared and lashing out. Hurting and tired. Proud and unsure. Sick from within — a cancer rotting at its heart and eating its soul.

Sick — a wound needing to be abscised to allow the whole to heal.

Sick — a wound needing to be abscised to finally progress past the hatred of the past.

