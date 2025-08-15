Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Like a band of rubber pulled too tight. Snapping pain to keep you up at night. Pop! …Snapping pain… Like a band of rubber stretched too long. Slipping back but never quite so strong. Pop! …Slipping back… Like a band of rubber slipping on a too smooth ball. Sliding off with a jolt yet never to fall. Pop! …Sliding off… Like a band of rubber worn with tears so thin. Skipping on gaps with a catch to begin. Pop! …Skipping on… Like a band of rubber—pulling, catching, jolting. Never quite the same—skipping, slipping, sliding. Worn with over use—tearing, stretching, rubbing. Frayed on edges smooth—popping, popping, popping.