Like a band of rubber pulled too tight. Snapping pain to keep you up at night. Pop! …Snapping pain… Like a band of rubber stretched too long. Slipping back but never quite so strong. Pop! …Slipping back… Like a band of rubber slipping on a too smooth ball. Sliding off with a jolt yet never to fall. Pop! …Sliding off… Like a band of rubber worn with tears so thin. Skipping on gaps with a catch to begin. Pop! …Skipping on… Like a band of rubber—pulling, catching, jolting. Never quite the same—skipping, slipping, sliding. Worn with over use—tearing, stretching, rubbing. Frayed on edges smooth—popping, popping, popping.
Such an accurate description Nick to those that unfortunately know it all too well. ❤️🩹 Thank you. 🙏
I’m deep in the throws of an acute “episode “ and so bummed . Thought I had conquered it. Bummed in Idaho.