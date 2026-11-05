Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
4h

https://afightworthhaving.com/leadership2026?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=137-demand-new-leadership-nov-6-leadership-petition

PLEASE SIGN NEW LEADERS!!!!

Reply
Share
Laura T 💉 RN BSN's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN
20h

Lets do what it takes to not let this happen.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture