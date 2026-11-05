On Tuesday, November 3rd, U.S. voters did what they needed to do—handed Democrats the House with a projected 262 seats, a projected 56 seats in the Senate, and hundreds of state legislative seats in places that haven’t gone to a Democratic candidate in decades. Even a broken clock like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, can be right where he called it “a Watergate-level repudiation.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., found the right words for the night. “It wasn’t simply a blue wave. It was an American tsunami,” he said. “We ran on affordability. We won on affordability. And now it’s our job to govern on affordability.”

We agree with many of his words. We just don’t believe Jeffries, or Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are the people to deliver it. Voters demanded accountability and affordability, not revenge—the record of the last two years shows two individuals, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, who bend at exactly the moment when the pressure peaks.

A tsunami that doesn’t wipe away the legacy leadership hasn’t finished its job.

That job is to have leadership from the people who have done, and continue doing, the most work—women like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Stacy Abrams, or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are prepared to step into the needed leadership role as Speaker of the House and have proven time and time again they deserve this role—women like Senator Juliana Stratton, Senator Tammy Duckworth, or Senator Angela Alsobrooks have continued to prove they are overly qualified to hold the role as Senate Majority Leader.

What voters actually said

Republicans are saying the quiet parts out loud. Senator Cruz said, “[f]ood is too high, gas is too high, diesel is too high, insurance is too high, life is too high.” Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote that voters “wanted to send a message and boy did they ever.”

But the message wasn’t only about prices. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, put out a one-sentence statement: “Lawyer up.” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrat on Senate Finance, went with one word: “Subpoenas.” AP via PBS reported both.

The incoming class of Legislators are already asking who leads - and we already see the answer is not Jeffries or Schumer. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., who refused to back Schumer during the campaign, told CNN: “A vote is a choice between two or more options. I don’t know what those options are. But here’s what I’ll say. We need action.”

That’s the whole question. Action, from whom?

A record of folding under pressure

March 2025. Republicans needed “at least eight Democrats to support the bill and clear a filibuster” on their stopgap spending bill, the Washington Times reported. That was real leverage. Schumer wrote that the bill was “deeply partisan” and “doesn’t address this country’s needs,” then voted to advance it anyway. That is a failure which could have been easily avoided, had Schumer had the leadership skills needed to hold-the-line. It was a broken promise to the American People.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Donald Trump and Elon Musk had “offered the Congress a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check,” and that “Democrats must not buy into this false choice.” President Trump had his own review: “Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer.” When a would-be strongman praises your strategy, that’s pretty revealing, and not in the way Schumer wants.

Outside Schumer’s Brooklyn home that morning, Indivisible Brooklyn organizer Lisa Raymond-Tolan told the crowd, “He is not the leader for this moment.” She added: “He is off course and capitulating to fascism — and we won’t stand for it.” We agree with Raymond-Tolan and Indivisible wholeheartedly.

November 2025. The longest shutdown in U.S. history was a fight over health care subsidies for “some 24 million Americans,” Al Jazeera reported. Democrats voted 14 times not to reopen the government without them. Then eight senators who caucus with Democrats were allowed to break ranks, which advanced a deal that left those subsidies out.

Schumer voted no. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., wasn’t buying the distance. “He’s the leader of the Senate. This deal would never have happened if he had not blessed it,” Khanna told CBS News. “He is not meeting the moment. He’s out of touch with where the party’s base is.”

Asked whether Schumer should keep his job, Jeffries answered: “yes and yes.” He’d already said Schumer and Senate Democrats had “waged a valiant fight on behalf of the American people.” We’d ask, what is a valiant fight worth when it ends on the other side’s terms? And we’d answer, it’s called a failure.

January 2025. The Laken Riley Act, the first bill Trump signed in his second term, weakened due process for immigrants who are only charged with certain crimes. In the House, 46 Democrats voted yes. Jeffries voted no, and that’s to his credit. But more than one in five members of his caucus walked the other way on a defining vote, and the leader couldn’t hold them.

In the Senate, Schumer first supported letting the bill proceed, then reversed himself on the floor right before the vote. By then, 10 Democrats were able to break the filibuster, and it cleared 61-35, Salon reported.

October 2025. Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on one issue above all: affordability. Jeffries waited “exactly four months” to endorse his own city’s nominee, Common Dreams reported, finally doing so the day before early voting. His statement cited “areas of principled disagreement,” the AP reported, while crediting Mamdani for focusing on the “affordability crisis.” Zeteo’s Prem Thakker said the endorsement had “the enthusiasm of a pout and crossed arms.”

The man who now says “we won on affordability” needed four months to stand next to the candidate who won on it in his own backyard.

February 2026. During the DHS funding fight, Democrats released a list of 10 guardrails for ICE and Border Patrol, including a ban on agents hiding their faces. At the press conference, the line already had an escape hatch. Agents “need identification and no masks, except in extraordinary and unusual circumstances,” Schumer said. Jeffries said masks shouldn’t be used “in an arbitrary and capricious fashion.”

House Democrats noticed. The People noticed. “The main feeling among members is a lack of trust in his strength and ability to strike a hard bargain,” one member told Common Dreams. Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., said: “He continues to demonstrate to us that he can’t meet the moment.” We couldn’t have said it better than Rep. Delia Ramirez did.

This week. On the morning after the biggest win of his career, Jeffries said voters wanted Democrats to get things done, not “get even,” Al Jazeera reported. He also said, “There’s a cost to corruption,” and promised to “let the chips fall where they may.” We’ve heard this tune before. It’s a tired tune which has left us wanting over and over again. It’s a tired tune which does not solve the real problems people face.

We have seen this before

In January 2009, fresh off a wave election, President-elect Barack Obama was asked about investigating Bush-era torture and abuses. He said, “[w]e need to look forward as opposed to looking backwards.” The same instinct of forget and forgive ran through the response to the financial crisis. Kareem Serageldin became “the only banker in the United States to be sentenced to jail time as a result of the 2008 financial crisis,” as his Wikipedia entry puts it. It was a failure in all forms of real accountability. The banks were forgiven, and in many instances rewarded, for their own failures.

Two years later, “52 House Democrats were defeated” and Republicans erased the gains Democrats had made in 2006 and 2008, according to the 2010 election record. One decision didn’t cause that loss by itself; instead, voters noticed who paid for the crash, who didn’t, and who were rewarded. A movement built on that grievance has been running the country since.

Go back further and the pattern gets even darker. After Hitler’s failed 1923 coup in Munich, the court gave him “five years in Festungshaft (’fortress confinement’) for treason with parole eligibility in six months, the absolute minimum sentence,” and he walked out after about nine months, according to the historical record. The presiding judge was “inclined to favoritism towards the defendants.” Weak accountability for a failed coup became the rehearsal for a successful one. Eerily similar to a particular moment in recent American history, January 6th 2021, when right-wing, MAGA insurrectionists stormed the Capital in an attempt to prevent duly elected Legislators from being certified.

In July 1932, the national government simply took over Prussia, Germany’s largest state, by decree. Interior Minister Carl Severing “commanded a force of 90,000 Prussian police officers,” yet he “let himself be led out of his office” (source). The Social Democrats rejected using the police or their own Reichsbanner, ruled out even a general strike, and filed a lawsuit instead. The court’s split ruling was later called a “grotesque ambivalence.” Joseph Goebbels wrote in his diary the next day: “The Reds have missed their great hour. It will never come again.” Historians say the coup “ultimately facilitated the centralization of the Reich under Adolf Hitler.”

We aren’t saying Jeffries and Schumer are the Weimar Social Democrats. We’re saying the lesson is old and well documented: institutions cannot defend themselves. People with power either use it or watch it get taken.

Winston Churchill understood that when he stood in the House of Commons on Oct. 5, 1938, after Munich. “I will begin by saying the most unpopular and most unwelcome thing,” he said, “namely, that we have sustained a total and unmitigated defeat.” Telling the truth about a loss is a leadership skill. So is refusing to call a retreat a valiant fight.

And courage is possible even at the worst moment. On March 23, 1933, with colleagues already arrested, Social Democrat Otto Wels stood up against the Enabling Act that handed Hitler dictatorial power. “Freedom and life can be taken from us, but not our honor,” he said. Only his party voted no.

There’s an American answer to all of this, too. After the 1974 Watergate wave, Democrats “picked up 49 seats in the House,” and the new class joined senior members “to strike a blow against the seniority system and overthrow three committee chairmen whom they viewed as too conservative and/or too old to represent the caucus,” according to the record of the Watergate Babies. A wave class changed its own leadership. It’s been done.

Accountability is affordability

Here’s where we think the current leadership gets it most wrong. They talk about “getting things done” and “getting even” as if they were two different jobs. They’re one job.

Every dollar lost to fraud, price gouging, and corrupt contracts is a dollar out of our pockets. Congress already has tools to get it back. The False Claims Act lets the government recover up to three times the damages from anyone who defrauds it. Congress can strengthen it, fund the investigators, and write new clawback laws that reach the bonuses, profits, and contracts of people who broke the law. Then it can send that money straight to the things Jeffries himself named as priorities: reversing Medicaid cuts and extending Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Public ownership is already on the table, too. In August 2025, this administration took “about 9.9%” of Intel by converting “$5.7 billion in unallocated grants from the Biden-era CHIPS Act and $3.2 billion tied to the Secure Enclave program” into shares, Reuters reported via PYMNTS. If the government can take a stake in a chipmaker because taxpayers funded it, Congress can write a law that says this: when a company defrauds the public, the public takes a stake, or in essential services, takes ownership. That’s not radical. It’s making sure the people who were robbed end up owning what was built with their money.

And Congress holds the purse. “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law,” reads Article I, Section 9. The AP reports the government could face a shutdown fight as soon as next month. That’s leverage, and the next Congress will have it every single year.

The other side of the argument

Defenders of Jeffries and Schumer would say this: they just led their party to historic majorities. Jeffries voted no on the Laken Riley Act and, in January 2026, told his caucus he opposed the DHS and ICE funding bill. Schumer voted against the November 2025 deal. And Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., warned the BBC that “if we overreach, or if we fight too much internally, we could miss this moment.” Those are fair points, and we take them seriously.

But voters and candidates won this election, and a leader’s job isn’t measured by their own vote. It’s measured by whether the caucus holds, whether the terms get set, and whether demands survive the press conference. On those measures, the record above speaks for itself. As for infighting, the least disruptive time to change leaders is now, in caucus elections before the new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3, 2027. The Watergate class didn’t wait for permission. Neither should this one.

What we’re asking for

We want leaders who treat accountability and affordability as the same fight. Leaders who issue subpoenas on day one, put clawbacks and price relief in the same bills, and don’t trade guardrails for deadlines. Leaders who can hold a caucus together when the pressure is highest, because that’s the only time it counts.

The People spoke on Nov. 3. The new Congress picks its leaders in the coming weeks, in closed-door caucus votes. Our members of Congress need to hear from us before those votes, not after.

Make the call: scripts

Use the scripts found on BroadBanner‘s Action page for A New Generation of Leadership to call and email the Senators and Representatives you need to contact.

Find your representative at house.gov and your senators at senate.gov, or call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and ask for their office. Calls and emails are tallied by staff, so keep it short, polite, and include your ZIP code.

Call your representative about Jeffries and both of your senators about Schumer.

If your member of Congress is a Republican, call anyway. Ask them to support clawback and anti-fraud legislation in the new Congress, and tell them you’ll be watching how they vote.

Then tell two friends to do the same. The wave got us here. Pressure is what finishes the job.

~ Nick Paro, Sharad Swaney

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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