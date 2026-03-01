Calling All Advocates and Veterans

Come join in with me next Friday, March 6 virtually on the joint AbolishICE.live livestream or in-person in Minneapolis, MN for a free tribute concert—headlined by the Dropkick Murphys.

This event will be a celebration of life—honoring the lives of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti—and all the communities members no longer with us.

I’d like to thank Veterans Fighting Fascism for providing me the opportunity to represent them—and to be an advocate for everyone from the Sick of this Shit Publications, Banner & Backbone Media, and Centered America communities while there.

Additionally, this event is being sponsored in part by our incredible friends at The Save America Movement and Valor Media Network. Take a moment to subscribe to both—become a part of the pro-democracy, pro-dignity solution.

For a full breakdown and a detailed look into the event, check out Kristofer Goldsmith’s post:

