AbolishICE with the Shackletons and Brass Solidarity

Artists: The Shackletons, Brass Solidarity

Visit abolishice.live to donate to organizations directly assisting individuals, families, and small businesses across the Twin Cities. Beneficiaries include:

Rent Fundraiser — Supporting Neighbors Helping Neighbors in paying rent for hundreds of families across the Twin Cities metro

Eat Street Fundraiser — Direct support for small businesses along Eat Street recovering from recent events

Immigrant Law Center — Providing critical legal services and advocacy for immigrants and families

South Minneapolis Families Fund — Supporting families in need in South Minneapolis

Your donation will go directly to Minneapolis families, small businesses, and immigrant communities impacted by ICE operations.

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 🥋, Donna Dupont, Agent#99, Monica M 🇨🇦, Klarity, Daria Steigman, Lynn Thigpen 🇺🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All