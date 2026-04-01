Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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AMA | What's Coming Up Soon?

An ask me anything session with paid subscribers -- we discuss the tools being developed, the support we're working to provide, and a request for volunteer support to build our new media, together.
Nick Paro's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Nick Paro and Courtney M 🇨🇦
Apr 01, 2026
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