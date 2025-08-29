Hey friends, there won’t be a poem today — my son had an accident yesterday and broke his arm while I was on air during Episode 2 of

’s

, with muckraker extraordinaire,

, and our special guest, investigative journalist

. (I look forward to speaking to you both again soon!)

This isn’t the message I was expecting to send today — I need y’all’s help and support — our family cannot afford to cover this ER, Ambulance, and Surgery without help.

I hate having to ask for money in this way, but I can’t do this without you.

At this point, I will need all the paid and founding subscribers possible. This is going to be a mountain that my family will need help climbing.

Please consider supporting how you can ❤️‍🩹💙

Additionally — please consider sending a small donation, if you can, I know this ask is a lot and I appreciate every single one of you!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!