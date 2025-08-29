Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Denise Androvette
Aug 29

This is another reason why we all deserve universal healthcare .

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
Aug 29

Nick, I'm so sorry about your kiddo's injury and I'm sending this along in the hopes that more people will help. I hope he's managing the pain ok. We haven't met yet, but I'd love to chat with you here on substack when you're available. I talked to Ellie yesterday and it was pretty awesome. Warm wishes for a full recovery for kiddo and enough help for the healthcare expenses.

