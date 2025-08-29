Hey friends, there won’t be a poem today — my son had an accident yesterday and broke his arm while I was on air during Episode 2 of’s Ellie’s Exclusives, with muckraker extraordinaire, , and our special guest, investigative journalist . (I look forward to speaking to you both again soon!)
This isn’t the message I was expecting to send today — I need y’all’s help and support — our family cannot afford to cover this ER, Ambulance, and Surgery without help.
I hate having to ask for money in this way, but I can’t do this without you.
At this point, I will need all the paid and founding subscribers possible. This is going to be a mountain that my family will need help climbing.
Please consider supporting how you can ❤️🩹💙
Additionally — please consider sending a small donation, if you can, I know this ask is a lot and I appreciate every single one of you!
This is another reason why we all deserve universal healthcare .
Nick, I'm so sorry about your kiddo's injury and I'm sending this along in the hopes that more people will help. I hope he's managing the pain ok. We haven't met yet, but I'd love to chat with you here on substack when you're available. I talked to Ellie yesterday and it was pretty awesome. Warm wishes for a full recovery for kiddo and enough help for the healthcare expenses.