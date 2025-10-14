Sick of this Shit Publications

Anti Fascist Book Club, E5 - Do Not Obey Tyranny

The Banner & Backbone team, with Stephanie Wilson and Tara Devlin, begin the discussion into Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny”
Transcript

What comes next?

The team returns on 10/17, at 12:30pm ET, for our continued discussion into Timothy Snyder’s book, On Tyranny, as we further explore the lessons of Defend institutions and Beware the one party state.

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Thank you

