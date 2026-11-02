Lyrics
Always loyalty from the bottom is the Robber Baron’s demand. Giving the best of ourselves, it’s something they don’t understand. At the pleasure of the master on top of their hill. Wet from the threat that your job can be taken at will. Always loyalty from the bottom is the Robber Baron’s demand. Always loyalty from the bottom, they want your open hand. Don’t think to organize, they’ll remove their generous hand. You mean nothing to them when you work at will. Be quiet and obedient if you wish for that monthly refill. Don’t think, just do, it doesn’t matter your skill. Coming together for collective power is the thing they cannot stand. You are just a tool to be discarded at will. Always loyalty from the bottom is the Robber Baron’s demand. Always loyalty from the bottom, they want your open hand. Giving the best of ourselves, they never understand. You mean nothing to them when you work at will. Always loyalty is the Robber Baron’s demand. Give over your soul is their final command. Now stand over there and be really still. You forever work at their will. Always loyalty from the bottom is the Robber Baron’s demand. Always loyalty from the bottom, we take it back again. Coming together for collective power is the thing they cannot stand. You mean nothing to them when you work at will.
Check out the original poem
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!