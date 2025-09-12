Sick of this Shit with Nick

Banner & Backbone Anti-Fascist Book Club

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Banner & Backbone
Sep 12, 2025
Transcript

Welcome to the new virtual

Banner & Backbone
Antifascist Book Club. This is your invite to join us — read the books, join and engage in the weekly the conversation and Live, and start working on your own local book club!

How did we get here?

Veterans Fighting Fascism, Antifascist Book Club

We are following the example of friend of the network,

Kristofer Goldsmith
, to provide every one of us with the knowledge and tools needed to go on the offensive against authoritarianism. The mission of the Book Club is to educate, organize, empower, and communicate practical resources and organization tips to transform knowledge into action.

Reading List

To prepare for each week, please read the selected book(s) and come prepared with questions!

Where to get your books?

  • Get locally: check your local library!

  • Order online: bookstore.org

September 19th:

September 26th:

Thank you

Caro Henry
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Megan Johnson
,
Kristin Freeman
,
Christina Harris
,
Michael J. Sheridan
,
Vera Snow
,
JaAmerican P
,
KarLee
,
Carrie
, and many others for tuning into today’s Banner & Backbone Antifascist Book Club, let today by
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Nick Paro
!

