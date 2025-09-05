Belief is power. Deep wells of trust feed the spring. Sprouts grow over time.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem was inspired by the bravery of the survivors who spoke on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025 on the Capitol Steps in Washington D.C. in an effort to spread their truths — by being forced to relive their traumas — just to convince Republican Representatives to sign the Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie sponsored discharge petition AND to vote yes on the related bill — releasing the un-redacted Epstein files.

To release the truth — ensuring only victims are protected — and revealing everything the U.S. federal government is attempting to coverup.

So why this haiku? Because the one thing we should have and could have done from the start was to give the survivors—the victims—our belief.

That belief is power — that power is built through repeatedly showing trust.

That trust heals — filling a deep emotional well and sprouting with it new life.

So use that belief and turn it into action. Call your Representative to demand they support the immediate release of the un-redacted filed, or be held accountable for abetting in covering up child sex trafficking, pedophilia, and an apparent international criminal conspiracy.

