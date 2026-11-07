Lyrics
Bashing and slashing, taking everything away Scuttling our tomorrow while not paying for today The pen stroke kills millions, silent like night Billions upon billions just all set a lite Fractured, broken, driven apart Betrayal in billions, stabbing the heart Cutting and gutting, while it’s trust they say Robbing us blind while making us pay Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse This is their beautiful curse Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse They are an American curse The hate they must feel, gripping so tight Killing off millions sure sounds ’bout right Weathered, weary, working a part Betrayal in billions, it’s only the start Shifting and grifting, moving our money away Servants to one, it’s idolatry they say The power this can bring, oh what a sight Let freedom ring, we’re ready to fight Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse This is their beautiful curse Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse They are an American curse Weathered, weary, but we still stand Empty their pockets, take back this land No more kneeling, no more decay Let freedom ring, starting today Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse This is their beautiful curse Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse They are an American curse
The original poem
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Nick’s Notes
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!