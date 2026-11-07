Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Betrayal In Billions
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-3:56

Betrayal In Billions

Track 4 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Lyrics

Bashing and slashing, taking everything away
Scuttling our tomorrow while not paying for today
The pen stroke kills millions, silent like night
Billions upon billions just all set a lite

Fractured, broken, driven apart
Betrayal in billions, stabbing the heart
Cutting and gutting, while it’s trust they say
Robbing us blind while making us pay

Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse
This is their beautiful curse
Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse
They are an American curse

The hate they must feel, gripping so tight
Killing off millions sure sounds ’bout right
Weathered, weary, working a part
Betrayal in billions, it’s only the start

Shifting and grifting, moving our money away
Servants to one, it’s idolatry they say
The power this can bring, oh what a sight
Let freedom ring, we’re ready to fight

Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse
This is their beautiful curse
Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse
They are an American curse

Weathered, weary, but we still stand
Empty their pockets, take back this land
No more kneeling, no more decay
Let freedom ring, starting today

Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse
This is their beautiful curse
Liars, cheaters, thieves, and worse
They are an American curse

The original poem

betrayal in billions

betrayal in billions

Nick Paro
·
June 29, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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