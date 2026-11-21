Summary

Nick Paro and Ellie Leonard, who writes on Substack as the Panicked Writer, used a Friday catch-up to connect local budget fights to the federal rollback of disability protections. Ellie described a neighbor in Montana who objected to a $16-a-year school levy, and said her current town settled with the American Dream Mall for $7 million after a 10-year fight over community payments she put at $30 million to $40 million. Nick walked through the HHS rule that removes gender dysphoria from disability coverage under its Section 504 regulations, which takes effect Jan. 4, 2027, and pointed listeners to the Say No to Crip Crow local resolution campaign. Both described paying out of pocket for their children’s care, and Nick argued for a VA-style public health system that people could opt out of. The episode closed on a viewer question about whether the incoming 120th Congress will get the remaining Epstein files released; Ellie said she thinks it will, if the new Epstein Files Transparency Act is amended first.

Key Takeaways

Bring the Say No to Crip Crow resolution to your city or county. Disability Community for Democracy is coordinating local resolutions starting in January 2027, and Nick read that Cambridge, Mass., adopted Policy Order 2026-205 on Nov. 2, 2026. Fill out the resolution form and take it to your next council meeting.

Read the HHS rule before it takes effect Jan. 4, 2027. As Nick read it, HHS will no longer count gender dysphoria that does not result from a physical impairment as a disability under its Section 504 regulations. The full text is in the Federal Register.

Ask your local officials where promised corporate payments went. Ellie said her town spent 10 years in court over the American Dream Mall’s community commitment and settled for about a quarter of it. Town halls and audits are where that money gets tracked.

Track the amendments to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Ellie said the current draft lets survivors and members of Congress sue the Justice Department but leaves out private citizens, and cuts off survivors who come forward after a set date.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Ellie Leonard — Nick’s guest; writes as the Panicked Writer on Substack and Medium.

Nieta Greene — Nick’s Listening Louder co-host and CEO of Disability Community for Democracy, which runs Say No to Crip Crow.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. — Nick urged listeners to back him for Senate Democratic leader.

Organizations / Programs:

Disability Community for Democracy — coordinating local Say No to Crip Crow resolutions nationwide.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) — finalized the Section 504 rule on gender dysphoria.

Cambridge, Mass., City Council — adopted a policy order opposing the federal rollback of community integration rights.

Terms / Concepts:

Section 504 — the part of the Rehabilitation Act that bars disability discrimination in federally funded programs.

Olmstead v. L.C. — the 1999 Supreme Court decision holding that unjustified institutionalization of disabled people is discrimination under the ADA.

Texas v. Kennedy — the lawsuit Texas and 16 other states filed against HHS’s 2024 Section 504 rule.

Sources & References

Related reading

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Lev Parnas, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), Jess Odell, Richard, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ellie Leonard! Join me for my next live video in the app.