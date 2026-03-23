Chronically Illing Out | E25 - Social Work & Creativity

Disclaimer: Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.
Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Kathryn Wallenstein, Nature X, Oddwood, Sharon, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Beth Cruz, Soso's World, and Fiona Bridges! Join me for my next live video in the app.