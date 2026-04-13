Chronically Illing Out | E27 - Writing, Creating, and Caring For Yourself

Chronic Illness In Review

Kait Justice arrives at this episode as someone who’s lived—and advocated—through chronic illness - either labeled or not. She carries fibromyalgia, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, dysautonomia with POTS, cervical cranial instability, and a decade’s worth of misdiagnosis. And the conversation Nick, Beth, Soso, and Stephanie navigate with her speaks to the messy reality: what it means to build a life, create work, and parent children when your body is constantly recalibrating its own architecture.

The discussion opens with Kait’s own adventure of discovery—years spent thinking she was lazy, unreliable, weak—only to find that her connective tissue was literally decomposing. Kait’s description of her tendons as “rotted rubber bands” that never snap back becomes a kind of emblem for the rest of the discussion on pain and fatigue. It’s your body operating without structural scaffolding, your muscles compensating endlessly, your mind forced to become a kind of medical detective just to function. What emerges from this hour is a portrait of illness as part of our existence that shapes so much of our lives—and therefore must be managed with the same intensity you’d bring to a career, a relationship, or a home. Kait has learned to advocate for her daughter; and she’s learned to ask doctors educated questions instead of accepting dismissals.

The conversation around EDS particularly cuts deep. The hosts track how Kait’s diagnosis shifted everything—not just treatment but identity, parenting, the way she understands her past. Why was she always the kid who couldn’t do what everyone else could? Because her joints don’t stay in place. Why does her daughter’s kneecap dislocate at school and send her to the hospital? Because she inherited the same faulty connective tissue. But Kait got early intervention for her daughter, which means her daughter might avoid the cascading pain Kait now experiences in her late thirties.

Kait gives us a great example of self-regulation, care, and a knowledge gained through suffering - and she’s deploying it to protect the next generation.

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

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Thank you Chris Resists, Laura Tompkins, DavidPageYea, Sharon Rousseau, Jack (he/him), and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz, Soso's World, and Kait Justice! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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