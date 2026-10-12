Chronically Illing Out | E51 - Giving Thanks as a New Season Rolls In

Ch-illing In Review

Fall shows up in our bodies before it shows up on the calendar. Nick’s knees have started catching mid-step, and Soso, three weeks sick and now on antibiotics, put it plainly: chronic illness is hard enough, but “if you’re sick on top of being ill,” everything gets heavy.

Beth went up Mount Rainier to shoot this week’s meditation, needed her inhaler at 5,400 feet, and spent hours in line at a gate where, she said, visitors now hand over ID and get asked where they’re from — with a ranger describing a $250 charge for non-citizens. Frank Johnson said in the chat he’d heard the same about the Everglades. Steph reminded us the Park Service was among the first to push back in 2016.

Then friend of the show, Jay flagged OCD Awareness Week, and the hour found its sharpest stretch. Soso drew the line between obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive personality traits, Beth described her husband’s “what if we need that” struggle, and another audience member added that growing up poor teaches the same habit — which means one behavior can be a symptom, a scar, or a survival skill, and it’s worth knowing which before we judge it.

What you can do

Heading to a national park? Check that park’s fees page on nps.gov before you go. If you’re asked for ID or citizenship at the gate, write down the date, the location, and exactly what you were told, then send it to your members of Congress.

~ Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Soso, and Stephanie Wilson

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

Actions You Can Take

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), Noble Blend, julie elder, Stacey carney, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.