Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Chronically Illing Out | E52 - Accepting Our Strengths, Seeing Our Limitations, and Building Visibility with Del

On our 52nd episode, law student and Floor Lawyer writer Del Ivey walked us through late diagnoses, a do-it-yourself accommodation setup, and a bar exam planned around flares.
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Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Del Ivey, and 2 others

Ch-illing In Review

Del got her autism diagnosis at 23, two to three days before her first law school classes. ADHD followed at 25, then hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, POTS, and MCAS early this year. Her advice to parents weighing whether to test a kid: trust the person telling you something is off, because she has yet to meet an autistic person who wished they hadn’t been diagnosed.

The sharpest stretch was about who carries the cost of access. Del said formal accommodations still demand stacks of medical documentation, and some classroom policies have rolled back since AI arrived — a real problem when handwriting can dislocate her wrist. So she built her own system: braces, a walking pad, salt tablets, and a bar-prep calendar worked backward from 350 to 400 study hours, with one goal — make it to the test.

Steph heard her college-freshman son in Del’s story of brute-forcing everything until it stops working, and Beth recognized the creativity that surfaced after her own ADHD treatment. The panel kept landing on the same point: needing support doesn’t make anyone a failure — which means asking for accommodations should be ordinary, not a confession.

What you can do

Subscribe to Del’s Floor Lawyer on Substack — she crossed 200 free subscribers during the show. If you’re heading into a licensing exam or a degree program with a disability, start the accommodations paperwork early and find one disabled peer in your field to compare notes with.

~ Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Soso, and Stephanie Wilson

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Soso's World, UnitedWeStandsite (AC), Rose, Sandra, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD and Del Ivey! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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