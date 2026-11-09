Chronically Illing Out | E53 - Morning with Florent

Ch-illing In Review

Florent — Flo — opened with video games, magic tricks, and his favorite band before he got to Tourette syndrome, on purpose. He said he’s a human being first, and that framing ran through the hour. He described Tourette’s as a lack of impulse control, said he lives with 11 of its related conditions, and explained that stress feeds tics without creating them.

The most useful stretch was the mechanics. Flo compared the feeling before a tic to an itch you could leave unscratched but shouldn’t, because holding tics in now means more of them later. Habit reversal, slowing a tic down until it’s calm, helps, and so does distraction: when he’s hyperfocused, the tics mostly stop. Medication is a trade-off, since the ADHD medicine he needs can make the tics worse.

Then the hard part. Flo is scheduled for three eight-hour days a week and usually manages about 15 hours, and on bad mornings he can’t drink from a glass without a straw. With most options exhausted, he’s being evaluated for deep brain stimulation in Quebec. Steph recognized herself in his frustration at being good at a job you can’t always show up for — she was chasing a promotion when daily migraines forced her to stop working.

What you can do

Flo said he wants to build an audience talking about Tourette’s, and that he’d come back on the show. Subscribe to Sick of this Shit Publications so you catch his return, and follow him when he launches his own channel.

~ Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Soso, and Stephanie Wilson

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Laura Tompkins, Rose, Dar 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.