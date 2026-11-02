Chronically Illing Out | E53 - When The Going Gets Tough and We Keep On Going Anyway

Ch-illing In Review

Nick opened the week days after a death in his family, with another relative facing terminal cancer. He named his coping plainly: stay busy, make music, and keep his eyes on the Veterans Day Democracy March in DC. Soso, drawing on her own history with grief, offered what a funeral home worker once told her family: respect your rhythm, and rest when the tiredness comes.

Doc Steph described the sandwich generation from the inside: a father with dementia across the country, a father-in-law heading into knee surgery, and a son at college. Her bright spot was a photo showing that she and her dad share the same smile. Beth’s future son-in-law was hit while riding his bike home, and she is working through bankruptcy after leaving work to protect her health.

“It’s losing the house and making the decision that I’m more important than a house.” ~ Beth Cruz ~

Nick tied it to a thread this show keeps pulling: our worth was never our productivity. Soso shared that her stepson, who has Tourette’s, may join us soon. The hour closed on art — Beth’s shop designs, Cris Palomino‘s disability pride work, and plans for a Corvid and Crone Stones section on Sick of This Shop — before Nick played Drifting Through Darkness, his poem set to music with production by Joyce Strong.

What you can do

Vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3, all the way down the ballot. Then join the Veterans Day Democracy March in DC on Nov. 11. Veterans organized it, and it is for everyone.

~ Nick Paro, Stephanie Wilson, Soso, and Beth Cruz

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

Actions You Can Take

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Check out the Sick of this Shop!

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Jai Porter 🇨🇦, Stacey carney, Dana Britt, Sandra, EG, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.