Ch-illing In Review

Beth brought her sister, Patricia Busby, to the table this week. Patricia is 68, cares for her husband David, a disabled veteran, and lives with fibromyalgia and arthritis that has gotten worse this year. She writes in doctors’ offices and during 12-hour VA days now, cooks in batches to buy herself writing days, and dances badly in her kitchen so her joints don’t lock up.

Her new novel, Thistle Bay, Where the Cat Bones Sing, is her first fiction after years of memoir and anthologies of Native American adoptee stories. She called that earlier work writing “with my veins open.” Fiction gives her a little smokescreen, she said, though the 56 houses she has lived in still show up as rooms that change, and a real cat cemetery from her years on Whidbey Island became the book’s heart.

Beth signed up for an art class so she can paint the book’s cat stones, and Soso invited Patricia onto Time for Life for a part two. Nick read An Unseen Swamp, his poem about neuropathy that drags his legs like socks of lead, and closed the hour with the song version. It fit the room: art doesn’t fix the body, but it helps us move through it.

What you can do

Pick one way into An Unseen Swamp: read the original poem, hear Nick read it on SoTPod E44, or listen to the song. Then send it to someone whose pain doesn’t show, so they know it’s seen here.

~ Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Soso, and Stephanie Wilson

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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