On the Monday of Thanksgiving week, we talked about what the holidays cost chronically ill bodies, and how we’re building recovery in on purpose.

Ch-illing In Review

Beth showed up foggy and hurting after a weekend of putting up the tree, which, with chronic illness, is never low-key anymore. Soso came in steadier after a morning therapy session. Steph plans to see her doctor this week about tapering a medication that may be behind the brain fog dulling her edge.

The talk turned to pain care. Nick pointed out that men get local anesthetic for a vasectomy, while the panel noted women are often given nothing for more invasive procedures. Nick’s verdict: the women and people who keep being told they don’t deserve pain medication do.

Then came the season itself: Soso’s Réveillon in Quebec, Nick’s Hanukkah latkes and matzo ball soup, Beth’s Yule, and Steph’s minimalist approach. The thread running through all of it was a question none of us answered cleanly: can you recover from a holiday when the next obligation starts the moment it ends?

“Nobody has time to recover these days.” — Nick Paro

So we’re building recovery in on purpose. Steph makes one dish and spreads the rest of the work around. Soso said she sometimes just disappears for a while. Nick will post when he’s taking a day off instead of forcing an article out. Then we went around with what we’re grateful for: this community and each other.

One more thing: in December, Nick will test screen reader-friendly versions of our articles.

What you can do

Pick one holiday task to hand off or drop this week, and say so out loud. Telling people you’re stepping back is a boundary, not an apology.

~ Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, Stephanie Wilson, and Soso

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

Thank you Amelia Hall, MSW, CPACC, Ann Kramer, Laura Tompkins, Rose, Dar 🇨🇦 We’re Busy!, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.