Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Collective Will
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-4:49

Collective Will

Track 2 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Lyrics

The fear of the Robber Barons
is the worker’s collective will
An idea of the people
they are constantly trying to kill
One by one they chip away
at the freedoms we know
Until one day freedom
becomes just a show

But the hands keep moving
and the line grows tight
Every voice that they silence
returns at night

The fear of the Robber Barons
is the worker’s collective will
The fear of the Robber Barons
makes them go shrill
One by one
we rise for what we know
Collective our will
delivers the final blow

The fear of the Robber Barons
is a message of unity
That makes them shake
when it cuts through the assembly
One by one they rip at rights
we know by heart
Until onto that train
we do go, torn apart

But the names on the banners
keep finding the flame
What they tried to erase
comes back all the same

The fear of the Robber Barons
is the worker’s collective will
The fear of the Robber Barons
makes them go shrill
One by one
we rise for what we know
Collective our will
delivers the final blow

The fear of the Robber Barons
is a clarity of mind
A chorus not for show
gathering strength in kind
Together as one
they can never overthrow
What we build in each other
only grows and grows

The fear of the Robber Barons
is the worker’s collective will
The fear of the Robber Barons
makes them go shrill
One by one
we rise for what we know
Collective our will
delivers the final blow

Check out the original poem

collective will

collective will

Nick Paro
·
June 28, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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