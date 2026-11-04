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The fear of the Robber Barons is the worker’s collective will An idea of the people they are constantly trying to kill One by one they chip away at the freedoms we know Until one day freedom becomes just a show But the hands keep moving and the line grows tight Every voice that they silence returns at night The fear of the Robber Barons is the worker’s collective will The fear of the Robber Barons makes them go shrill One by one we rise for what we know Collective our will delivers the final blow The fear of the Robber Barons is a message of unity That makes them shake when it cuts through the assembly One by one they rip at rights we know by heart Until onto that train we do go, torn apart But the names on the banners keep finding the flame What they tried to erase comes back all the same The fear of the Robber Barons is the worker’s collective will The fear of the Robber Barons makes them go shrill One by one we rise for what we know Collective our will delivers the final blow The fear of the Robber Barons is a clarity of mind A chorus not for show gathering strength in kind Together as one they can never overthrow What we build in each other only grows and grows The fear of the Robber Barons is the worker’s collective will The fear of the Robber Barons makes them go shrill One by one we rise for what we know Collective our will delivers the final blow