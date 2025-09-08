Contagious courage. Clear course cast — cutting chaos. Crews charting cruel coasts.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem in another’s from the A Journey of Hope series—it is an alliterative haiku based on the phrase “courage is contagious”. It’s a truism the Army uses—it means exactly what it says too. Courage begets courage—the more you show, the more there is.

Courage is setting that clear course—cutting through the chaos, fear, and lies—providing a path for other crews to chart and navigate.

Courage is doing what is right—even with the fear and chaos—then doing it again and again.

Courage spreads in your wake—offering space for others to participate.

Courage spreads. It’s also something that doesn’t need to always be large—in truth, it’s often the smallest acts of courage, being done over and over, which make the biggest difference.

Courage means you are for something—not just against. It means you are willing to protect and support—actively—rather than just through passive thoughts.

It’s being for guaranteed human dignity, rather than just against suffering.

It’s being for guaranteed access to universal healthcare, rather than just against price gouging and death panels disguised as health insurance.

Be courageous—gather your crews and chart these cruel coasts together!

