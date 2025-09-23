Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Soso's avatar
Soso
5h

Nick you are a pearl. Not using it right now, but saving your article. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kristofer Goldsmith's avatar
Kristofer Goldsmith
2h

Thanks for doing this, Nick. There is absolutely no way I could have figured this out on my own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture