Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Dawning of the Light
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-3:16

Dawning of the Light

A poem by Nick Paro and musical production by Joyce Strong
Nick Paro's avatar
Joyce Strong's avatar
Nick Paro and Joyce Strong

Take a moment to read the original poem I wrote while watching the sun rise the day after my son broke his arm (almost a year ago) — and the reception to this was out-of-the-world.

Dawning of the Light

Dawning of the Light

Nick Paro
·
August 30, 2025
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A huge thank you to Joyce Strong for the musical production and adaptation of Dawning of the Light from poem to song. This brings me so much joy.

Lyrics

Awakened in the dawning of the light
Gazing at stars still shining softly bright
Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love
Seeing a new day sweep in from above

Painted soft clouds streaking across the sky
Brushing pinks and grays, a new day is nigh
Shading orange, purple, strokes of indigo too
Softly violet trails off into a day so new

Awakened in the dawning of the light
Gazing at stars still shining softly bright
Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love
Seeing a new day sweep in from above

Layered yellows and reds overlapping in waves
Drops of gray trailing off into notes on the staves
Conducting songs of life as the night retreats
Pulsing chirps collide into cascading beats

Showering down into glowing rays of gold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold

Showering down into glowing rays of gold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold

Awakened in the dawning of the light
Gazing at stars still shining softly bright
Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love
Seeing a new day sweep in from above

Showering down into glowing rays of gold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold

Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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