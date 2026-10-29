Take a moment to read the original poem I wrote while watching the sun rise the day after my son broke his arm (almost a year ago) — and the reception to this was out-of-the-world.

A huge thank you to Joyce Strong for the musical production and adaptation of Dawning of the Light from poem to song. This brings me so much joy.

Lyrics

Awakened in the dawning of the light

Gazing at stars still shining softly bright

Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love

Seeing a new day sweep in from above



Painted soft clouds streaking across the sky

Brushing pinks and grays, a new day is nigh

Shading orange, purple, strokes of indigo too

Softly violet trails off into a day so new



Awakened in the dawning of the light

Gazing at stars still shining softly bright

Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love

Seeing a new day sweep in from above



Layered yellows and reds overlapping in waves

Drops of gray trailing off into notes on the staves

Conducting songs of life as the night retreats

Pulsing chirps collide into cascading beats



Showering down into glowing rays of gold

Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold



Showering down into glowing rays of gold

Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold



Awakened in the dawning of the light

Gazing at stars still shining softly bright

Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love

Seeing a new day sweep in from above



Showering down into glowing rays of gold

Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold



Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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