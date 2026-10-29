Take a moment to read the original poem I wrote while watching the sun rise the day after my son broke his arm (almost a year ago) — and the reception to this was out-of-the-world.
A huge thank you to Joyce Strong for the musical production and adaptation of Dawning of the Light from poem to song. This brings me so much joy.
Lyrics
Awakened in the dawning of the light
Gazing at stars still shining softly bright
Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love
Seeing a new day sweep in from above
Painted soft clouds streaking across the sky
Brushing pinks and grays, a new day is nigh
Shading orange, purple, strokes of indigo too
Softly violet trails off into a day so new
Awakened in the dawning of the light
Gazing at stars still shining softly bright
Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love
Seeing a new day sweep in from above
Layered yellows and reds overlapping in waves
Drops of gray trailing off into notes on the staves
Conducting songs of life as the night retreats
Pulsing chirps collide into cascading beats
Showering down into glowing rays of gold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold
Showering down into glowing rays of gold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold
Awakened in the dawning of the light
Gazing at stars still shining softly bright
Casting gently down twinkling sighs of love
Seeing a new day sweep in from above
Showering down into glowing rays of gold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold
Echoing grateful hope into a world so bold
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Nick’s Notes
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!