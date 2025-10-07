Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

LittleLT
16m

Thanks so much for providing a rough script of talking points for Q&A! I feel grief for this year’s high school graduating class. You want to send them out into the world with hope and joy and something to look forward to when they graduate, but this year the hope is being systematically sucked out everything.

Thanks again Nick!

Now is the time to resist
1h

📣 Hands Off Chicago demonstrations in Madison and Milwaukee have been CALLED. They will happen on WED, OCT 8 @ 5:30 PM. Date/Time change to coincide with CHICAGO protests.

