Democracy March in DC

Tomorrow is Veterans Day. Instead of spending it at home, I’m making the trip from Arkansas to Washington, DC to stand with veterans, military families, and civilians at the Veterans Day Democracy March.

I raised my right hand and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Not a president. Not a party. The Constitution. That oath didn’t come with an expiration date, and it didn’t end when I took off the uniform.

That’s what tomorrow is about.

What’s Happening

This is a veteran-led, peaceful gathering at the U.S. Capitol centered on one idea: constitutional governance. Our coalition brings together veterans, military families, and civilians from across the country who believe the rules apply to everyone, especially the people holding power.

Our Three Points of Unity

1. The voters decide. The results stand.

Every eligible ballot gets counted. Disputes get settled with evidence and lawful process, not intimidation. When the people have spoken, their decision gets certified and respected.

2. No one is above the Constitution.

Government power has limits. Federal law enforcement and the military must never be turned against voters or used to silence lawful dissent. Every official who swore an oath has a duty to honor those limits. Congress has a duty to enforce them.

3. We keep faith with those who serve.

Servicemembers deserve lawful, professional leadership, not loyalty tests. Veterans deserve the care and benefits they earned. The cost of war doesn’t end when the war does, and neither does our country’s obligation.

Accountability Means the Whole Process

We stand with the call to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. That fight is happening right now. Rep. Thomas Massie has reintroduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth, setting up a vote in the House within the next two days.

But impeachment alone isn’t the finish line. Hegseth must be impeached, convicted, removed, and disqualified from any future federal service. A resignation or a quiet firing doesn’t close the book on misconduct in office. The Constitution gives Congress the tools for real accountability, and we expect Congress to use every one of them.

Show Up, However You Can

If you can get to DC, come stand with us. If you can’t, you can still be part of this. Sign up for updates, volunteer, or donate to help bring more veterans to the Capitol:

🔗 veteransfightingfascism.org

Or join virtually,

🔗 https://open.substack.com/live-stream/450985

We kept our oath. Tomorrow, we remind our leaders to keep theirs.

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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