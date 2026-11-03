Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Democracy Rises
0:00
-3:51

Democracy Rises

Track 2 of the Freedom Finds A Way series, with lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Today is November 3rd — it’s Election Day in the States — and we have the power to make democracy rise for the people again.

It is on us to make a statement which will be heard around the world — ensure you use your voice by voting. Then, the real work begins.

To celebrate the reclaiming of our nation, our futures, our freedoms — enjoy Democracy Rises.

Lyrics

Downwards we fall
Towards depths deep below
Bringing the night
So long a shadow
They drag us under
With hands made of fear
Snagging the light
Till nothing is clear

Democracy dies in darkness, they say
Coming, they try to take it away
Hold my ground
I hear the sound
Of all we refuse to betray

Downwards we fall
Then we rise again
Democracy rises
And won’t break, my friend
Downwards we fall
But we won’t stay low
Democracy rises
Watch the whole world know
(we rise again)

Dragging us down
Into depths we don’t know
Whispering lies
So the false ones can grow
Disappearing the free
Making them pay
But truth in our hands
Won’t fade away

Democracy cries in that dark and dismay
Whispering please, save me today
Hold my name
Say it the same
We drag the night out of the way

Downwards we fall
Then we rise again
Democracy rises
And won’t break, my friend
Downwards we fall
But we won’t stay low
Democracy rises
Watch the whole world know
(we rise again)

Shedding the lies
Of ones deep below
The room gets loud
When the honest ones show
Rippling free
Ready to stay
One open hand
Turns night into day

Upwards we go
Towards light as we grow
Democracy rises
Let the whole world know
Come, try and take it away
We’re still here, still strong today
Democracy rises
And won’t be denied
(upwards we go)

The original poem

democracy rises

democracy rises

Nick Paro
·
July 6, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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