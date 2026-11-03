Today is November 3rd — it’s Election Day in the States — and we have the power to make democracy rise for the people again.

It is on us to make a statement which will be heard around the world — ensure you use your voice by voting. Then, the real work begins.

To celebrate the reclaiming of our nation, our futures, our freedoms — enjoy Democracy Rises.

Lyrics

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Downwards we fall Towards depths deep below Bringing the night So long a shadow They drag us under With hands made of fear Snagging the light Till nothing is clear Democracy dies in darkness, they say Coming, they try to take it away Hold my ground I hear the sound Of all we refuse to betray Downwards we fall Then we rise again Democracy rises And won’t break, my friend Downwards we fall But we won’t stay low Democracy rises Watch the whole world know (we rise again) Dragging us down Into depths we don’t know Whispering lies So the false ones can grow Disappearing the free Making them pay But truth in our hands Won’t fade away Democracy cries in that dark and dismay Whispering please, save me today Hold my name Say it the same We drag the night out of the way Downwards we fall Then we rise again Democracy rises And won’t break, my friend Downwards we fall But we won’t stay low Democracy rises Watch the whole world know (we rise again) Shedding the lies Of ones deep below The room gets loud When the honest ones show Rippling free Ready to stay One open hand Turns night into day Upwards we go Towards light as we grow Democracy rises Let the whole world know Come, try and take it away We’re still here, still strong today Democracy rises And won’t be denied (upwards we go)

The original poem

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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