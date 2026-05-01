Diogenes Club | E13 - Rights, What Are They Good For?

Diogenes In Review

The thirteenth episode of the Diogenes Club opens on a title that sounds like a joke and lands like a thesis. Nick Paro has been working all night on the line — “What are they good for?” — and Eric Lullove walks straight into it: “I just know that they’re gonna take my vote away next week.” Within two minutes, Walter Rhein has named the moment as a finger-counting exercise — “Can we count from 10 to 0 on the 10 list of rights that they are going to take away?” — and Nick has refused the premise. “I’m done letting them take any rights. I am taking their right to take my rights away back from them.” The naming dispute that follows is the episode’s tonal anchor. Nick wants to retire “Republican” because they aren’t that anymore — “they’re just the regressive right.” Eric pushes harder: “No, they’re fascist Nazis. Call them what they are.” Walter goes further still and corrects them both: “No, they’re fascist Confederates. They’re older than Nazism. They’re fascist Confederates.” The distinction is not pedantry. It is the operating frame for the rest of the hour. Eric reads Niemoller’s “First They Came” into the record, places himself inside it as a Jew, and observes that the regime is running out of constituencies to alienate. “Who’s left to speak for him when this is all said and done?”

The core argument arrives with the Supreme Court’s 6-3 evisceration of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and Louisiana’s overnight response. Eric reads the Landry-Murrill joint statement aloud — the state is “currently enjoined from carrying out congressional elections under the current map,” primaries postponed, ballots already mailed — and the room metabolizes it in real time. Dana DuBois, calling in while walking to her day job in Seattle, names the tactic: “chaos agents. They’re just trying to put elections in so much chaos because Americans already have a problem with not voting in big enough numbers.” Eric collapses the legal logic into a sentence: “The remedy that was supposed to cure the remedy basically undid the remedy, which now makes it legal to go back to where we were back in the 1800s.” Nick remembers it was the Court itself that telegraphed the destination: “Well, I mean, they did say they wanted to go back to the 1800s.” Eric draws the through-line — Rucho v. Common Cause in 2019 blocked political-gerrymandering claims, this ruling kills the racial ones, and what remains is a permission slip. The John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act sat on the table; Schumer would not “pull the nuclear weapon” on the filibuster, even after the Senate had already shredded it for appointees, judges, and treaties. The receipts are stacked. The complicity is bipartisan.

Nieta Greene’s arrival reframes the fight as continental, not regional. She makes it explicit that the Court did not just gut a Southern protection: “It’s also language minorities.” She walks the room through the 1920s New York English-literacy regime, the disenfranchisement of Puerto Ricans by the 1960s, and the Latino-majority municipal fights in places like Port Chester, then closes the loop: “every community needs to wake the fuck up and understand that this shit is going to roll downhill.” Nick hears her and revises in public — “we forgot that the entire fucking country exists, and there is no north-south in the U.S.” From there the conversation moves to the harder question Walter has been holding all season: defending rights without asking the abuser for consent. Nick names it directly: “we cannot ask for consent to defend our rights.” He links it to imposter syndrome as a tool of oppression — “That’s entirely white supremacy thinking, where you’re afraid to even try to make things better because you’re so convinced you’re going to make it worse.” Brittany Jones’s gubernatorial pitch on enforcing treaty law surfaces as a concrete lever Democratic governors and AGs are simply not pulling. Nieta sharpens the broader stakes: the gutting will be used “so they can reverse gay marriage across the country and make it hodgepodge legal depending on which state you live in. And so they can say they don’t have to educate people with disabilities.”

The closing movement turns the analysis into a marching order. Walter refuses the trap of “we can’t fix anything because anything we implement will also be sabotaged” and tells the room their job is to act anyway. Nick hands him the frame: “we’re not problem finders. We’re supposed to be problem solvers.” Eric points to a Palm Beach state Senate special election where the progressive Democrat beat the Trump candidate by thirty points and notes that the people who pushed back have “more money than I could ever attain in a lifetime” — the wealth-versus-fascism alignment is not as fixed as the regime needs voters to believe. Nieta closes her segment with a class-and-race correction that none of the men try to soften, traces post-1968 Black flight and the gentrification cycles that followed, and pitches Disability Community for Democracy’s “Nothing About Us Without Us” — five bucks a month, last day of the annual sale — because that newsletter is the only thing paying for the Restream and Zoom subscriptions that get candidates booked. Eric trails Peter Thiel’s capture of HHS, CDC, and FDA into a forthcoming Blue Amp piece on MAHA and eugenics, and notes Alex Karp’s pitch that legalizing war crimes would be more profitable. Nick lays out a matching-fund plan to seed independent younger creators with every annual subscription. The episode does not tie a bow on the VRA — there isn’t one to tie. What it does instead is what the title actually demanded: refuse to count down from ten, name the regressives as fascist Confederates, and stop asking permission to fight back.

Sources & References

Voting Rights Act of 1965, Section 2 — Gutted by a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling the day before this episode aired, ending the racial-vote-dilution claim as a viable cause of action

Louisiana primary cancellation — Joint statement from Governor Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill announced postponement of the in-progress 2026 congressional primary after the VRA ruling vacated the stay on Louisiana’s existing map; reporting attributed to Erin Parnas

John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act — Federal legislation to restore the VRA’s preclearance and Section 2 protections; remained un-passed because Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would not move to suspend the filibuster

Rucho v. Common Cause (2019) — Supreme Court decision foreclosing federal partisan-gerrymandering claims; cited by Eric as the prior step in the same dismantling project

Martin Niemoller, “First They Came” — German pastor and author of the canonical poem on the cost of silence under fascism; read aloud in full by Eric

Clarence Thomas — Supreme Court Justice; named by Nick as part of the 6-3 majority and described as a racist white supremacist in alignment with the rest of the bloc

Greg Abbott — Texas Governor; cited as proof that disability does not protect a person from being “ableist and racist as hell”

Viktor Orban — Hungarian Prime Minister; Eric’s benchmark for the regime’s compressed timeline (“trying to do here in two years what Orban did in 16 in Hungary”)

Peter Thiel — Tech billionaire; subject of Eric’s forthcoming Blue Amp Media piece on Thiel’s placement of allies inside HHS, CDC, and FDA, with JD Vance named as one of his proteges

Alex Karp — Palantir CEO; cited for publicly arguing that legalizing war crimes would be more profitable

Dana DuBois — Host of The Daily Whatever; called in mid-episode to react to the VRA ruling and recommended attorney Anne P. Marshall’s analysis

Anne P. Marshall — Attorney whose published take on the VRA decision was recommended by Dana as a less-catastrophic legal read

Nieta Greene — CEO of Disability Community for Democracy, publisher of the “Nothing About Us Without Us” Substack newsletter; serves on the Cambridge, Massachusetts Disabilities Commission

Brittany Jones — Oregon gubernatorial candidate; interviewed by Nick and Eric the prior day; pitched enforcement of treaty law with First Nations as an immediate executive lever governors and AGs are not pulling

Courage Candidates network — Progressive primary-challenger ecosystem coordinated through Kira Havens; named again as the pipeline for booking candidate interviews

Erica Kopp — Colorado primary challenger; referenced as an active candidate-interview booking

Jessica Denson — Forthcoming guest; flagged as scheduled in the coming weeks

Civil Rights Act of 1968 / Fair Housing Act — Cited by Nieta in her closing on Black homeownership, suburban migration, and the pre-1968 “shell games” required to buy property

Palm Beach state Senate special election — Florida race in which the progressive Democratic candidate beat the Trump-aligned candidate by thirty points; cited by Eric as proof of bottom-up resistance even in wealthy districts

EPA groundwater testing decision — Referenced in passing by Eric as a same-week ruling on testing for misoprostol metabolites; flagged for a future episode

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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