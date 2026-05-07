Diogenes Club | E14 - Courage For Democracy

Diogenes In Review

This episode brings two primary challengers to the same table — Chris Bennett, running for California’s 3rd congressional district, and Alex Rikleen, taking on the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate from Massachusetts — and stages a conversation that refuses the comforting frame of “good policy versus bad policy.” Both candidates are part of Citizens Impeachment, a coalition of more than 150 Courage Candidates pledging to sign articles of impeachment on day one. What makes the hour worth your time isn’t the pledge itself; it’s the reasoning underneath it. Bennett and Rikleen argue, in different registers, that the structural rot in American government will swallow any reform that doesn’t address it first. The cameo from Eric Lullove, calling in jet-lagged from a wound-care conference in Bremen, sharpens the historical stakes: he’s standing inside a country that already lived through the playbook the United States is now running.

The episode’s first analytic move is Bennett’s diagnosis of media. He locates the rot at the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which cleared the way for consolidation, and traces the line from there to a present where CNN, Fox, and CBS are essentially the same product — a reality TV show with policy stakes. The point isn’t nostalgia for a more virtuous press. The point is that propaganda functions best when the audience can’t tell it’s being sorted into ecosystems. Bennett ties this directly to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” and a decade and a half of grievance media built up around her — not as an apology for Clinton, but as evidence that calling voters names while simultaneously losing the institutional fight over information is a way to lose twice. The Democratic counter-message, he argues, has to be built on grassroots organizing and independent outlets — Substack, PBS, Democracy Now — because the broadcast spine is no longer available to anyone outside the ultra-wealthy.

Rikleen’s contribution to the same problem is procedural. He is, by training, a history teacher, and the framing he keeps returning to is that nothing happening right now is unprecedented — and that pretending otherwise is itself a failure of nerve. His core campaign claim is that the differences between him and Senator Markey, between Markey and Joe Manchin, between any of them and Lisa Murkowski, “don’t really matter right now, because none of us can accomplish our goals.” Until the systems blocking progress are addressed, the policy debates are theater. The most useful section of the conversation is when Nick floats uncapping the House under the Apportionment Act of 1929, and Rikleen pushes back not to disagree but to complicate. Uncapping is a good idea, he says, but smaller districts make gerrymandering easier, not harder, unless you pair the reform with multi-member districts and single transferable vote. Term limits are a good idea, but without closing the lobbying revolving door, they just incentivize freshly-elected officials to spend twelve years auditioning for K Street. The line Rikleen lands on — “there are good ideas out there, but we have to do them well” — is the episode’s quiet thesis.

Eric’s contribution lands differently, and on purpose. He’s calling in late, exhausted, secondhand-smoked, and surrounded by people whose grandparents lived inside what they all keep calling “1933.” His invocation of Nuremberg isn’t theatrical garnish — it’s an argument that accountability is what made German recovery possible, and that “too big to rig” is not a slogan but a logistical necessity. Rikleen picks up the same thread by pointing at Viktor Orbán, who lost in Hungary recently after rigging election after election, by losing by too much to rig. The implication is one of the more uncomfortable things to sit with: democratic restoration may not be available through the normal margins of victory, because the margins of victory are no longer normal. The hosts and guests don’t pretend this is a comforting frame. They argue it’s the honest one.

The episode closes on a more philosophical note, which is also the most Diogenes-Club-shaped move — Nick’s argument that the underlying disease is the denial of personhood, and Rikleen’s response that this is exactly the authoritarian’s offer: a guaranteed underclass below you, no matter how bad your own life gets. The candidates are explicit about what to do with the Senate’s procedural tools — halt unqualified nominees, slow the confirmation conveyor, exercise powers that don’t require 51 votes — and what to do in a community where Democrats won’t say plainly that gerrymandering and SAVE Acts and dismantled mail-in ballots are cheating. What you should take from the hour is not a policy list. It’s the standard the candidates are setting for themselves: that fixing the house has to come before redecorating it, and that anyone running on the second part without the first is, however likable, not yet serious.

Thank you Steve Glicken, MD, Ann Kramer, Nieta Greene, Karma, Gloria Ramirez, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Eric Lullove, and Courage for Democracy and Citizens' Impeachment candidates Alex Rikleen and Chris Bennett! Join us for our next live video in the app.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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