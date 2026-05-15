Diogenes Club | E15 - How Did We Get Here?

Diogenes In Review

This episode was supposed to be a “half show” — Nick Paro and Dr. Eric Lullove catching up after a quiet week — and instead turned into one of the more clarifying conversations the Diogenes Club has hosted on how American democracy actually unwinds. When Nieta Greene of Disability Community for Democracy joined from the chat, the episode reorganized itself around a question the title only half-asks. The “how” of “how did we get here” turns out to have a long answer rooted in 1960s commissions LBJ slid into a drawer, an 1982 Voting Rights Act update that’s been quietly clawed back, and a Supreme Court that — by the panel’s accounting — looks more like the AKK in robes than a body of jurists. The takeaway is that the path to authoritarianism is paved with procedural sleight-of-hand: settlement agreements, redistricting maps, website-accessibility deadlines pushed two years out. Each one is boring on its own, which is exactly why it works.

Eric opens the diagnostic with the IRS settlement story, and it deserves the cold light it gets here. Trump is suing the IRS; the AG who would sign off on any settlement north of $4 million is his own personal attorney; the leaked terms reportedly include a clause that the Trump organization can never be audited again. The largest IRS settlement in history was $138 million, and the asking number is roughly seventy times that. Eric’s point isn’t just that this is theft — it’s that it’s a generational wealth transfer dressed as a lawsuit, and that the same plutocratic class that built the AI infrastructure for surveillance is about to discover the technology cuts both ways. The Epstein document dump and tools like Test.AI, he argues, will outpace what the FBI could have done in decades with people-agent. The implication is uncomfortable for both sides of the political class: the institutions that were supposed to constrain wealth no longer do, and the ones that might — citizen-built, distributed, AI-accelerated — answer to no one yet.

Tennessee is where the abstraction collapses into a face you can name. The state legislature stripped every African-American state congressman of committee and subcommittee positions and quietly stopped notifying voters when polling places change after redistricting. Nieta connects this to the Section 2 cases born out of her own hometown of New Rochelle and the village of Port Chester — decisions that, if reinterpreted by a hostile court, would license a return to at-large elections, the workhorse mechanism of mid-century Black voter suppression. The Voting Rights Act, in her phrasing, no longer exists: take out Sections 2 and 5 and the house falls down. What’s left is the architecture of plausible deniability — change the polling place, bury the new address on a county website that hasn’t been made accessible, and call it a personal-responsibility problem when disabled voters or paratransit-dependent voters or dyslexic voters can’t find their precinct. This is where the analytical case lands: voter suppression in 2026 doesn’t need a poll tax, it needs a 404 page.

Nieta’s strongest contribution is structural, and it deserves to be heard outside the disability-policy world it usually lives in. The disability community is, as she points out, the largest marginalized group in the United States, and it crosses every line — race, gender, geography, party. It is also, she says with the authority of someone who volunteered for the Kamala Harris campaign caucus, the community both presidential campaigns ignored. Her diagnosis of why is sharp: outreach content was greenlit in principle but routed through legal review until it was too cautious to win, and the Democratic theory-of-the-case never internalized that excluding the largest cross-cutting coalition in the country is a math problem before it’s a moral one. The episode’s quiet thesis is that no anti-authoritarian movement built without disability-community organizing scales — and that the June 4 Disability Community for Democracy livestream on the disability dimension of the Voting Rights Act is the kind of cross-pollination event the broader movement needs to actually attend, not just signal-boost.

The closing shifts from diagnosis to architecture, and this is where the panel earns the show’s name. The fixes Eric and Nick float — kill the omnibus bill habit and return to single-issue appropriations, make the Attorney General an electable nonpartisan office, build an independent inspector-general branch elected by the people — are not new ideas, but they’re being staked out here as the floor, not the ceiling. The case Nieta closes on is the only frame that holds the rest together: humanity is not up for debate. The episode is a 48-minute argument that the procedural gutting of the Voting Rights Act, the IRS settlement scheme, and the deliberate abandonment of disability access are the same project, and that the people most likely to recognize it from the inside are the ones who’ve been asked to wait their turn. Diogenes Club is at its best when it lets a guest reorganize the agenda; this one did, and the show is better for it.

Sources & References

Nieta Greene — guest; founder of Disability Community for Democracy and editor of the Nothing About Us Without Us newsletter

All Roads Lead to the South — blackpowerwarroom.com

Roland Martin (YouTube) and Joy-Ann Reid (YouTube/Substack) live-streaming the South action

Win With Black Women emergency virtual town hall (with VP Kamala Harris)

Julie Roginski — referenced for her recent article on Democratic state-level gerrymandering response

Voting Rights Act of 1965 (Sections 2 and 5) and the 1982 reauthorization signed by Ronald Reagan

Telecommunications Act of 1996 — context for the panel’s broader media-consolidation argument

Apportionment Act of 1929 — referenced for the House-cap discussion

Thank you LeftieProf, Jeff D, Nieta Greene, Mary Lummis, Cindy, and many others for tuning into my live video with Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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