Diogenes Club | E16 - Replace, Reclaim, Rebuild

Diogenes In Review

This was supposed to be the episode where the panel — Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, Dr. Eric Lullove, and (briefly) Evan Fields — sat down to plan how the resistance replaces, reclaims, and rebuilds. Instead the conversation walked through the doors marked “personal,” “procedural,” and “religious” in that order, and by the end Eric was naming the drift on-air: “we literally got away from the whole point of the title of our show… and somehow we got caught up in this — in our own little religious war over syntax.” It would be easy to read that as the episode losing the thread. The more useful reading is that the drift was the thesis. You cannot rebuild a country whose civic infrastructure is gerrymandered, whose information layer is algorithmic, and whose moral vocabulary was written in 1548, by talking only about candidate slates and finance laws. The show’s quiet argument this week is that the rebuild project has an interior surface — grief, shame, the inherited language we use about God — and that ignoring it is how the last several rebuilds failed.

Thank you Lev Parnas, A. Eevie Bateman, Ashleigh Alauren, Carole, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein and Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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