Diogenes Club | E17 - Confronting Burnout

Diogenes In Review

With Walter resting, Nick Paro, Dr. Eric Lullove, and a returning Evan Fields spend an hour and fifteen minutes arguing that burnout is the operating system of this political moment, not an unfortunate side effect. The conversation moves across three registers — Evan’s recent divorce, Eric’s medical and economic forecasting, and Nick’s call to build personal infrastructure for resistance — and at each level the diagnosis is the same. Exhaustion is being manufactured upstream. The defense has to be built before the wave hits, not after.

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Nick’s Notes

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!.

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Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, Courtney M 🇨🇦, Jack (he/him), Jessica Rage, Christiane mccafferty, and many others for tuning into my live video with Evan Fields and Dr. Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.