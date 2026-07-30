Diogenes Club | E25 - Where Has the Time Gone?

Say No To Crip Crow

Sign-up for the Say No Lobby Day with the for Democracy

“America has not fully fulfilled its commitment to guaranteeing equality for all since its founding nearly 250 years ago… Disability Community for Democracy will urge Congress to enact legislation that codifies the Olmstead decision, ensuring that states cannot compel the re-institutionalization of individuals with disabilities.” — Nieta Greene, CEO, from Disability Community for Democracy’s official statement on the Olmstead memo

Take action today — and join the joint efforts of and for Democracy, Inc. — to codify, into law, the rights outlined in the 1999 Olmstead Decision.

Use your voice — in which ever ways you can — to call, email, and fax your federal legislators using the support of our pre-written scripts and templates at:

BroadBanner’s Say No To Crip Crow action campaign: https://broadbanner.com/crip-crow/

Actions You Can Take

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Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Nieta Greene, Beth Cruz, Ashleigh Alauren, Ms.Yuse, Dana Britt, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dr. Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.