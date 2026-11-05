Diogenes Club | E33 - Processing Grief, Understanding Victory, and Continuing Our Efforts

Nick Paro and Dr. Eric Lullove open on the first sunny day since Election Day, and they spend the first half hour reading the results off the Decision Desk HQ balance-of-power map. Eric starts in Mississippi, where he said Scott Colom turned a Trump-plus-23 Senate seat into a 46-point swing against Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss. — the same senator who, Eric noted, cast the lone committee vote that sank Colom’s federal judicial nomination. Nick walks Arkansas, where Democrats flipped 10 state House seats to break the Republican supermajority and Hallie Shoffner, a farmer, carried the farming counties of the eastern half of the state against Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on what Eric put at roughly a 49-point swing with no national party money behind her. Decision Desk HQ’s House projection, as read on air, sits at 262 Democratic seats, one more than a two-thirds majority, and Eric argued the new blue wall runs through the South, not the Midwest. Eric also admits he was despondent watching Florida’s early returns, and the lesson both hosts take from Florida, Alabama, and Arkansas is the same: candidates like Lila Gray in Florida’s 13th District came within reach on almost nothing, and the national party left winnable seats on the table.

The back half turns from celebration to who leads next. Nick argues that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are “peacetime leaders” who have not met the moment, and he floats Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., for speaker, noting the Constitution does not require the speaker to be a member of the House. Eric splits the difference on Jeffries — keep him in leadership managing the caucus vote, not holding the gavel — and insists leaders earn their posts through contested races rather than inheritance. He also explains why Citizens United can’t be fully undone without a constitutional amendment, points to the DISCLOSE Act of 2026 as a workaround, and notes Congress could ban member stock trading without the president. Nick frames the coming fight over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the rest of the administration plainly: “Accountability is not revenge.” The ask is concrete — call your Democratic senators, representatives, and members-elect (campaign offices work for members-elect, who don’t have official offices yet) and tell them Schumer and Jeffries should not lead the next Congress, then join the Veterans Day Democracy March in Washington on Nov. 11, which Nick will livestream. The show takes next week off while Nick travels back from D.C. and returns in two weeks.

Take Action

A New Generation of Leadership — our action page for this episode’s ask: tell your members of Congress the Democratic caucus needs leaders ready to meet this moment.

Veterans Fighting Fascism — donate to and/or join the Veterans Day Democracy March in Washington on Nov. 11 for a peaceful national demonstration in defense of constitutional government, lawful election results, and the rule of law.

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Ashleigh Alauren, Soso's World, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Stacey carney, E Shelton, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dr. Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.