Nick Paro and Dr. Eric Lullove spent a short Diogenes Club on systems that fail people because of how they were cut: two Medicare moves Eric says squeeze providers and patients, and federal workforce cuts Nick says Project 2025’s own authors warned against. They opened on last week’s FAA outage. Nick, citing a source he won’t name and his Palantalk conversation with Shane Yirak, said the outage began in the FAA’s telecommunications network after a router installation, as far as they know, and was not caused by the FAA’s SMART AI planning tool. AP reports the fault scrambled both radar and communications signals at 17 of 22 key air traffic control centers, and investigators haven’t determined the root cause.

Eric then took the Medicare beat. CMS published its CRUSH anti-fraud proposed rule in the Federal Register Nov. 19, and it would expand the grounds for denying and revoking Medicare enrollment. Eric illustrated his worry with a hypothetical: a podiatrist who shares office space with a physical therapist running a side durable medical equipment business could be revoked from Medicare when the therapist is, which Eric called guilt by association.

His second example is Noridian, the Medicare administrative contractor he said covers 13 states and the territories in the West. Eric said Noridian buried clinical coverage rules for wound-care tissue products inside a billing and coverage document, making it a de facto local coverage policy without the public process CMS requires: a minimum 45-day comment period, an open meeting, and a 45-day notice period before a final policy takes effect. He said the document “literally will restrict access to Medicare beneficiaries,” and argued that the people pushing it through are “looking at a population that they want basically dead because they are a cost expenditure.” We couldn’t identify the specific document Eric described. We did not contact Noridian for this episode recap. Noridian’s own bulletin says CMS removed the draft skin substitute coverage policy effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Eric said Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., sent 12 record-preservation letters Wednesday; Wired reports that the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee sent them to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and others. Eric’s prescription was citizens writing bills. He said he has drafted a Dark Money Elimination Act of 2027, not yet public, built on mandatory donor disclosure, a ban on foreign money, and criminal penalties for willful non-disclosure, a route he favors because, he said, Citizens United can’t be undone without a constitutional amendment. He noted the DISCLOSE Act of 2026, which has 189 House cosponsors according to Congress.gov, never got out of committee and will die when this Congress ends. He pointed to a path where a committee chair brings a bill straight to committee.

Nick spent the back half reading from his forthcoming Banner Brief series, working title “The Government Cut People First. Here’s What the Record Shows It Costs.” He set Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership beside the record. In Nick’s reading, the Commerce chapter calls for breaking up NOAA, and the Treasury chapter wants the IRS operating budget held level in real terms rather than gutted. The personnel chapter by Donald Devine, Dennis Dean Kirk, and Paul Dans warns that “Simply reducing numbers can actually increase costs” (p. 79), citing a Clinton-era buyout that cost the Treasury $2.8 billion.

Nick’s argument is that DOGE did exactly what the book warned against, cutting by executive order and paying people who were going to retire anyway. He pointed to advocate Nieta Greene’s call for a full audit of every federal service and institution as the real fight against waste, fraud, and abuse, as opposed to simply firing people. By his own count, which the series will publish, 12 of the 14 major federal lapses he examined since January 2025 trace to lost workforce capacity, including the nationwide FAA ground stop, Social Security phone service, the FEMA helpline after the Texas floods, Kerr County flood warnings, and a CDC hepatitis lab shutdown. His list also includes the midair collision at Reagan National, which came before the cuts; the NTSB tied it partly to a tower workforce that had been strained for years. Eric added that, 16 days after that collision, the FAA fired probationary employees he said were hired to help fix those systems.

After Eric signed off, Nick put the blame on Elon Musk by name, arguing Musk held a role Congress never approved and calling him “a breaker. He’s not a maker.” Nick closed by pointing listeners to the Nov. 19 Banner Brief on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Venezuela deal and to that afternoon’s This Week in Human Rights.

Take Action

If you’re a Medicare patient, caregiver, or provider, file a public comment on the CRUSH proposed rule (file code CMS-6098-P) by Jan. 19, 2027, on how new revocation grounds would affect your care.

Ask your House member whether they co-sponsored the DISCLOSE Act of 2026, and whether they will back a disclosure bill in the next Congress.

More From Today

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Robert Garcia — incoming head of the House Oversight Committee, whose record-preservation letters Eric cites

Elon Musk — former DOGE leader Nick blames directly for the workforce cuts behind the lapses he tracked

Nieta Greene — advocate whose call for full audits of every federal institution Nick cites

Donald Devine, Dennis Dean Kirk, and Paul Dans — authors of the Mandate for Leadership personnel chapter Nick reads from

Organizations / Programs:

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) — the agency behind the CRUSH anti-fraud proposed rule

Noridian — the Medicare administrative contractor whose wound-care billing document Eric says works as a coverage policy without the public comment process

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — the cost-cutting effort Nick says ignored Project 2025’s own warnings

Terms / Concepts:

Durable medical equipment (DME) — medical gear for home use, like walkers and braces, that Medicare covers through approved suppliers

Local coverage determination — a Medicare contractor’s rule on what it will pay for in its region, which normally goes through public comment

DISCLOSE Act — proposed legislation requiring groups that spend on elections to disclose their donors

Related reading

Sick of these Notes

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you Stacey carney, Linda, jenny b, Julie Robuck, Chris Rogers, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dr. Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.