Diogenes Club, E5 - For Something, Not Merely Against

Dr. Eric Lullove, Evan Fields, and Nick Paro (carrying Walter Rhein on his back) come together for a men’s club that doesn’t suck
Feb 19, 2026

  Listen in to Kristofer Goldsmith's words—and follow his plan of action on ensuring our voices are heard regarding the latest VA disability rating changes.

  Check out Nick Paro's latest article in the Intelligent Masculinity series.

Intelligent Masculinity

On Offense

Nick Paro and Sick of this Shit Publications
·
6:45 PM
On Offense

There is a mistake that well-intentioned men often make when rejecting fragile masculinity: they retreat—they soften their language—they avoid conflict—they speak carefully, quietly, defensively. In this process they are trained to confuse restraint with passivity. That mistake is no longer sustainable—and in truth, it is actively harmful.

Read full story

Actions You Can Take

Sign the Petitions:

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Nick’s Notes

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

