Diogenes Club | E7 - So War, Much Crimes

Key Topics

Healthcare & Vaccine Policies — Federal Judge Murphy (1st District) issued a preliminary injunction against RFK Jr. and HHS, invalidating ACIP appointments and rolling back all immunization recommendations made after June 25th.

Veteran Health & Benefits — the VA’s new AI fraud-screening tool is described as a cost-cutting mechanism disguised as accountability, targeting telehealth visits and third-party claim assistance.

Blatant Corruption at the Executive Branch Club — a members-only underground club in Georgetown, co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and the Witkoff family, requires up to $500K for founding membership with NDAs and vetting.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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