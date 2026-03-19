Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Diogenes Club | E7 - So War, Much Crimes

Nick, Eric, and Evan coming together for a discussion on healthcare, veterans benefits, blatant corruption, and more.
Nick Paro's avatar
Eric Lullove's avatar
Evan Fields's avatar
Sick of this Shit Publications's avatar
Nick Paro, Eric Lullove, Evan Fields, and Sick of this Shit Publications
Mar 19, 2026

Key Topics

  • Healthcare & Vaccine Policies — Federal Judge Murphy (1st District) issued a preliminary injunction against RFK Jr. and HHS, invalidating ACIP appointments and rolling back all immunization recommendations made after June 25th.

  • Veteran Health & Benefits — the VA’s new AI fraud-screening tool is described as a cost-cutting mechanism disguised as accountability, targeting telehealth visits and third-party claim assistance.

  • Blatant Corruption at the Executive Branch Club — a members-only underground club in Georgetown, co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and the Witkoff family, requires up to $500K for founding membership with NDAs and vetting.

Actions You Can Take

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Thank you Evan Fields, Samantha Paige (she/they), Ms.Yuse, Agent#99, Jack, and many others for tuning into my live video with Evan Fields and Eric Lullove! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective
Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All
~ Soso | Millicent | Courtney 🇨🇦 | Eric Lullove | Terry mitchell | Carollynn | Julie Robuck | Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙 ~
For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture