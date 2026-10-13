This week’s disability news came mostly from federal decisions about who gets served at home, who gets counted and who can vote privately. A key federal health survey may soon ask far fewer questions about disability [11][12]. Lawfully present immigrants with disabilities lost Medicaid-funded home care on Oct. 1 [4]. And a federal court ruled that California’s vote-by-mail system shuts out some disabled voters [7][9].

Underneath all of it is a slow federal step back from the promise that disabled people can live in their communities, not institutions [1].

The federal government steps back from Olmstead

What happened. In Olmstead v. L.C. in 1999, the Supreme Court held that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guarantees disabled people a right to live outside asylums, state hospitals and nursing homes [1]. In June, the Department of Justice (DOJ) published a memo saying the federal government has no obligation to enforce Olmstead [1]. A Federal Register notice on July 20 then said DOJ’s 2011 Olmstead guidance is “not enforceable” and that DOJ will not rely on it to enforce Title II of the ADA [2][3]. In August, DOJ began withdrawing from cases where it had been backing disabled people who wanted care in their own homes [1]. Last month, DOJ settled Texas v. Kennedy with the remaining plaintiff states [1]. The settlement voids 2024 regulations that defined the “most integrated setting” requirement [1].

What it does not do. The settlement does not declare Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, or any other disability rights law, unconstitutional [1]. It also leaves the Supreme Court’s Olmstead ruling in place [1][3].

Who it affects. In 1967, about 200,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities lived in large institutions. By 2024 that number had fallen to 16,000 [1]. The 19th reports that family caregivers, mostly women, usually fill the gaps when state-funded care falls short [1].

What people are saying. “Losing that clear direction is a serious setback,” said Maria Town, president of the American Association of People with Disabilities. “Disabled people should not have to enter an institution to get the services they need.” [1] Alison Barkoff, who led Olmstead enforcement at DOJ from 2010 to 2014, said: “The Department of Justice can change their own interpretation, their enforcement priorities. They cannot change the long-standing decision in Olmstead from the Supreme Court.” [1] The Arc of the United States, a disability advocacy group, argues that “rights mean less when the federal government refuses to enforce them.” [3]

What’s next. DOJ says it plans to revisit the guidance under a narrower reading of the law [2][3]. The Arc says disabled people can still bring Olmstead claims, but may have to rely more on private lawsuits and state advocacy [3]. DOJ did not answer The 19th’s questions about what enforcement it may drop next [1].

Medicaid cuts hit lawfully present immigrants with disabilities

What happened. On Oct. 1, refugees, asylum seekers, and other noncitizens living in the U.S. legally lost Medicaid. It is one of the first eligibility changes from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” to take effect [4]. In Washington state, about 14,000 residents were expected to lose Medicaid that day [5]. In Minnesota, about 5,550 people lost coverage, though state officials said most can move to MinnesotaCare [4].

Who it affects. The deepest harm is to people who rely on home and community-based services (HCBS) waivers. These are Medicaid programs that pay for help like transportation, job support and bathing [4]. MinnesotaCare does not cover waiver services. About 200 to 250 Minnesotans losing Medicaid rely on them [4]. Immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan on humanitarian parole are among those losing coverage. Green card holders are not affected [4]. Washington officials said these immigrants also can’t buy subsidized health plans for 2027, so most are expected to end up uninsured [5]. Mother Jones reports that fear of immigration enforcement is also driving immigrants who are still eligible to drop coverage [6].

What people are saying. “This is unprecedented and damaging,” said Minnesota Disability Law Center Director Eren Sutherland. “Many people will lose personal care to get dressed, to eat, to get out of bed, and now won’t have anyone to help.” [4] Senate Majority Leader John Thune has called removing noncitizens from Medicaid “commonsense reforms to Medicaid to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse and protect the program for the people who need it the most.” [4]

What’s next. Minnesota officials expect wider effects next year, when the law’s work requirements and added eligibility checks begin [4]. Many in this group will also lose Medicare eligibility in January [4].

A court rules California’s mail ballots exclude blind voters

What happened. A federal court ruled in California Council of the Blind v. Weber that the state’s vote-by-mail system “denies them meaningful access to the vote by mail program,” Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim wrote [7]. Democracy Docket’s case tracker lists summary judgment for the plaintiffs on Oct. 2 [9]. Mother Jones says the ruling was announced Oct. 3 [7]. California lets voters with print disabilities mark a ballot electronically. They must still print it, sign it, seal it in an envelope and return it on paper [7][8]. Overseas and military voters, by contrast, can return ballots by fax [8].

Who it affects. Plaintiffs say paper return forces blind voters, and voters with limited hand use from conditions like cerebral palsy, stroke and spinal cord injury, to depend on an assistant [8]. They argue this violates Title II of the ADA and Section 504 [9].

What people are saying. “Because of the lack of an accessible method of returning my ballot by mail, when I vote I must forgo my right to vote confidentially and privately,” plaintiff Christopher Gray, who is blind, wrote in a court declaration [7]. “I want to vote in a private and independent manner just as voters without print disabilities are able to do in my state.” [7]

What’s next. California has until Oct. 19 to propose a new vote-by-mail protocol [7]. Because ballots are already mailed, changes likely won’t take effect until the next election cycle [7]. The court will hold a hearing on the remedy [9].

Elsewhere. Jefferson County, Kentucky, home to Louisville, is opening its first drive-through Election Day vote center [10]. County Clerk David Yates said it “will expand accessibility for residents with disabilities who may struggle to vote at traditional polling locations.” [10]

CDC proposes cutting disability questions from a national health survey

What happened. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has proposed major changes to the 2028 National Health Interview Survey [11]. The adult questionnaire would shrink from 482 questions to 150. Questions about hearing aids, fatigue, cognition, wheelchairs and scooters would be cut [12]. Disability-related questions would drop from 49 to 15, according to the Human Services Research Institute [11]. The survey would also move from face-to-face interviews to mostly paper and online forms [11][12].

Who it affects. The survey shapes federal funding for State Councils on Developmental Disabilities and other programs [11]. STAT reports that a paper co-written by CDC statisticians found the survey may already miss 75% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities [12]. A 2025 memo from the CDC division that runs the survey said the redesign “does not provide the desired depth of information” on topics including functioning and disability [12].

What people are saying. “You’re making us choose between bad and worse,” said Scott Landes, a Syracuse University sociologist who has multiple disabilities [12]. “It seems like we would want more information, not less.” [12] A Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson called the update routine and meant to make the survey easier to answer [11]. The CDC cited “rising costs, growing difficulty in reaching households and the need for a more flexible and efficient survey.” [11]

What’s next. Public comment on the proposal is open through Oct. 20 [11].

Trump Accounts could put future SSI at risk

What happened. The Treasury Department says every eligible child with a Social Security number now has a Trump Account. Parents still must claim the account to activate it [15]. Babies born from 2025 through 2028 who qualify can get a $1,000 federal deposit [15].

Who it affects. Account balances do not count against Supplemental Security Income (SSI) while a child is under 18 [13][14]. At 18, they count toward SSI’s $2,000 asset limit [13]. That limit has not been adjusted for inflation in nearly four decades [14]. Many disabled people get Medicaid and home care through SSI, so going over the limit could cost them health care too [13]. Families can roll the money into an ABLE account, a savings account that protects disability benefits. But they can only do it in the year the child is 17 [13][14]. The Social Security Administration “has not yet issued complete guidance,” according to the National Disability Institute [13].

What people are saying. “If an SSI beneficiary exceeds the asset test, it’s a big problem because they completely lose eligibility for SSI,” said Kathleen Romig of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities [13]. Darcy Milburn of The Arc called the $2,000 limit “completely antithetical to the goal of Trump Accounts.” [14]

What’s next. Romig is calling on Congress to raise the SSI asset limit and allow rollovers to ABLE accounts at any age [13]. The bipartisan SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act would raise the individual limit to $10,000 and tie it to inflation [14].

What you can do

Comment on the CDC survey redesign by Oct. 20. The National Health Interview Survey proposal is open for public comment through that date [11].

Plan the ABLE rollover for 17-year-olds. Families with a disabled child who gets SSI, or may later qualify, can look into moving Trump Account funds into an ABLE account during the year the child turns 17 [13].

Related reading

Sources

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