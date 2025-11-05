Doing This Shit: Actions We Can Take
Citizen-led actions for sustained and meaningful engagement to go on offense for democracy - we win when we are united, co-ordinated, and meaningfully engaged.
Doing This Shit
The community is going from always being sick of this shit, to doing this shit! It’s time for sustained involvement and active engagements — I will be launching a new segment during each of my shows called Doing This Shit.
The Doing This Shit segment will be a short 5-minute civic action we will all take together — this will range from making a phone call to our Representatives, using 5calls.org scripts, to signing MoveOn petitions. This will be an active segment where I encourage all of you to join me!
I also encourage everyone to submit their ideas for engagement too — this segment is our way of focusing our efforts, encouraging collaboration, and ensuring we are all seen and heard.
Actions You Can Take
Join the D.C. sit-in and sustained engagement movement:
Join the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Nick’s Notes
I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!
I can’t participate until the end of this week ( conjunctivitis !! ) ya have a great idea going because we still got a long way to return ( with many reforms ) so this NEVER happens again !! Thank you Nick ❤️💙