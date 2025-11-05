Doing This Shit

The community is going from always being sick of this shit, to doing this shit! It’s time for sustained involvement and active engagements — I will be launching a new segment during each of my shows called Doing This Shit.

The Doing This Shit segment will be a short 5-minute civic action we will all take together — this will range from making a phone call to our Representatives, using 5calls.org scripts, to signing MoveOn petitions. This will be an active segment where I encourage all of you to join me!

I also encourage everyone to submit their ideas for engagement too — this segment is our way of focusing our efforts, encouraging collaboration, and ensuring we are all seen and heard.

Actions You Can Take

Join the D.C. sit-in and sustained engagement movement:

Join the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.

