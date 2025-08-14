Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
10

Dominionism & Christian Reconstructionism

A recording from Nick Paro and Lisa Joy 💜🏳️‍🌈's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Nick Paro
and
Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈
Aug 14, 2025
14
10
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Shane Yirak
,
julie elder
,
Sunny
,
Radha Nichole Smith
,
Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Truth Matters
and many others for tuning into my live video with
Lisa Joy 💜🏳️‍🌈
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Useful Links

Oh. About That...
I write and speak truth to inform the public about the current political situation in the United States, and to encourage concerned citizens to unite into a movement which holds elected officials accountable to the rest of us.
By Lisa Joy 💜🏳️‍🌈
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick. Here we discuss the intersections of politics, technology, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, and so much more. We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!
By Nick Paro

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture