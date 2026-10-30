Come check out the original poem, a part of the Fibro series I have written about my journey through the pain and reprieve of fibromyalgia and other symptoms.

Thank you to the amazing Joyce Strong for providing the musical production to bring this poem to life.

Lyrics

Drifting through clouds — I wander.

Wandering free — I float.

Suddenly, lightning strikes!

It ripples through — coursing, pulsing, pulling.



Pulling. Pulling?

Pulling at nothing.

Nothing…



Nothing? Not nothing.

I… I… I’m drifting…



Drifting through clouds — I wander.

Wandering free — I float.

Drifting through clouds — I wander.

Wandering free — I float.



Drifting through clouds, I float.

Floating on nothing — thunder claps.

Slapping me back — flashes of light.



Light. Lightning?

Lighting me up. Up! UP! Upwards it curls!



Curling — coursing, pulsing, pulling.

Pulling. Pulsing. Pounding.



Pulling. Pulsing. Pounding.

Pulling. Pulsing. Pounding.



Nothing. Nothing?

No. Not nothing.

Pulling. Not pulling.

Sucking, drinking, taking. Taking.



Taking! Eating, consuming my mind.



Darkness...



Ah. Blissful darkness.

Drifting through darkness.



Floating.

I’m floating — freely I wander.



Wandering.

I’m wandering — through clouds I drift.



Drifting.

I’m drifting — blissful through darkness.



Drifting through clouds — I wander.

Wandering free — I float.

Drifting through clouds — I wander.

Wandering free — I float.



Drifting through clouds — lightning strikes.

Striking — rippling through.

Floating on nothing — thunder claps.

Slapping — pulling me back.



Back from the darkness…

Back from the dark…

Flashes of light.

Curling upwards.



Curling it pulls me.

Pulling me down…

Pulling me…

Pulling…

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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