FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop

Sick of This in Review

At 3:54 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stopped every departing flight at every airport in the United States. Its Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued Advisory 111, a “National Ground Stop,” citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” Departures were held “until further notice,” and inbound international flights were handled case by case [1][2].

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that the stop followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” and that FAA technicians were investigating [3]. He gave no cause and no restoration time.

Nick went live on Substack about an hour later, for roughly 60 minutes. Most of that hour was spent listening to CBS News’ live coverage [4] alongside the audience, reading the confirmed facts aloud, and refusing to guess past them. A friend from the VALOR media network had just landed. Nick had gotten home himself at 3:30 that morning after a four-hour mechanical delay the day before.

What the White House said

Partway through the stream, CBS carried Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin taking questions in the driveway outside the West Wing. Mullin called it “a telecommunications outage” and said there was no indication yet of a “nefarious attack” [4][5]. He repeated that “this isn’t another 9/11” several times [5].

He also said the government was “not ruling out anything,” including a cyberattack, and gave no timeline for restarting flights [4][6]. Asked whether a new AI air traffic tool was involved, he said agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), were “looking at that” [4]. He said two areas inside the U.S. could still communicate normally, but would not say which [4].

Nick gave Mullin credit for not inflating the moment, and called it the most measured he had seen from him. He also called out the closing praise of the president for what it was: spin delivered in the middle of an active safety event.

The SMART question

The live’s central thread was timing. Three days earlier, on Nov. 10, the FAA announced that its Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system would expand from the National Capital Region to the airspace of all 22 FAA centers [7]. Friday’s outage hit the centers.

Nick put the FAA’s own SMART one-pager on screen [8]. It describes a cloud-based platform that uses AI to analyze airline schedules, weather, airport capacity, and airspace conditions to predict traffic flows before flights depart. According to the FAA’s statement, specialists in Washington review SMART’s data and send scheduling recommendations to the Command Center in Warrenton, Virginia, which passes them to local facilities [7]. The one-pager says controllers “remain responsible for keeping aircraft safely separated” [8].

Nick was blunt about his view: new systems are only as good as the people rolling them out and overseeing them. He was also careful to flag the counterpoint on air. SMART is a planning and routing layer. Friday’s failure was in communications. CBS transportation correspondent Chris Van Cleave said SMART is not plugged directly into the frequencies and comms channels, and that it was unlikely to be involved [4].

Since the live ended, AirSpace Intel, the contractor behind SMART, said on X that the ground stop was not based on or caused by SMART, its products, or its FAA integration [6]. That is the vendor speaking about its own product. It is not an independent finding, and the FAA has not named a cause.

What the coverage showed

The effects were easier to see than the cause. CBS reported about 3,100 flights in the air as the stop took hold, landing with degraded but working communications [4]. CBS reporter Anna Schecter said comms “opened up and then gone back down again,” and described the situation as touch and go [4].

Some international departures resumed during the stream. CBS’ Boston affiliate reported flights leaving Logan for Abu Dhabi, Germany, and Rome [4]. On air, CBS counted about 1,300 cancellations and 10,300 delays. By 6:04 p.m. Eastern, FlightAware data cited by ABC News showed 1,913 cancellations and 10,494 delays, with more expected overnight [6].

CBS national security contributor Samantha Vinograd made the point that stuck with us. Even if this turns out to be an old system failing, that failure is itself a national security vulnerability, because adversaries just watched how easily U.S. air traffic can be stopped [4].

What we got wrong, and what has changed

We owe you two corrections from the live.

The radar comment. Early on, Nick said a “nationwide radar outage” was being reported. That was wrong. The FAA and Secretary Duffy described a communications failure, not a radar failure [3]. The stop also took effect at 3:53 to 3:54 p.m. Eastern, not “3:45” as said on air [1][9].

The National Weather Service. Later in the stream, Nick read a News 9 report that the National Weather Service (NWS) was having nationwide internet and communication problems affecting its radar website. He was explicit that he was not linking it to the FAA outage. After the live, the NWS pushed back. On X, it said “there is no radar outage and radar.weather.gov is fully operational,” and that outdated notices on isolated web pages had been circulating [10]. One of those notices, from the NWS Los Angeles office, warned that nationwide internet and communications issues could make products unavailable [10]. Reuters also reported on the NWS communications notices [11].

So the honest current read: the FAA outage is real and confirmed. A nationwide NWS radar outage is not. Whether anything sat behind those NWS web notices is still unexplained.

Where things stand

As of the FAA’s update shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern, the ground stop was still in effect. The FAA said flights would be released as en route facilities recover, in coordination with the Command Center [6]. Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines would resume West Coast flights [6]. Delta and United both issued change-fee waivers [6].

This is the third nationwide ground stop in U.S. history, after Sept. 11, 2001, and the January 2023 failure of the FAA’s NOTAM system [12][13]. The 2023 stop lasted about two hours [13].

Still unanswered: what failed, why it failed across all centers at once, and whether anyone did it on purpose. Congress approved $12.5 billion last year to modernize air traffic control, and Secretary Duffy says another $30 billion is needed [14]. Whatever the cause, that funding fight is about to get louder.

What to do now

If you are traveling, rebook early while airlines are waiving fees. Turn on flight alerts, get a hotel or a lounge if you can, and keep your medications and essentials on you instead of in checked bags.

Then call your representative and senators. Ask them three things: what failed on Nov. 13, whether SMART was reviewed before its nationwide rollout, and what independent review will check the FAA’s findings. Your congressional office can be reached through the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

Related: This Week in Palantalk: A $1 Trillion Pentagon Fight, Shield AI’s $5.3 Billion Radar Bet & More

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Sean Duffy — U.S. secretary of transportation

Markwayne Mullin — U.S. secretary of homeland security

Chris Van Cleave — CBS News senior transportation correspondent

Samantha Vinograd — CBS News national security contributor

Jerrod Zisser — creator who joined the live chat

Organizations:

FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center — the Warrenton, Virginia, center that issued Advisory 111

Air Route Traffic Control Centers — the 22 regional centers that handle en route air traffic

National Weather Service (NWS) — the federal forecasting agency whose web notices caused confusion Friday

AirSpace Intel — the contractor behind SMART

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — part of DHS, reviewing the outage

Terms:

Ground stop — an FAA order holding departing flights on the ground

SMART — Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, the FAA’s cloud-based AI planning tool

NOTAM — Notice to Air Missions, the safety-notice system whose failure caused the 2023 ground stop

Sources

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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