Fomenting fake fears. Frothing — foaming, feral fools. Forgetting freedoms.
What does it mean?
Today’s poem is another within the series A Journey of Morality — this one is an alliterative haiku about fascism, expressing my thoughts on what fascism is — fake fears fomenting feral fools to forget freedoms.
Fascism is fueled by fears — fake fears built on big lies. Grifters selling fools gold as riches and peddling their cheap ideas as prophecy.
Fascism is funded by fools — fools frothing and foaming at the mouth to give in to their darkest desires at the promise of false freedoms, while sealing their own futures in forced subservience to a smaller and smaller group of Elites.
Fascism is forgetting freedoms in favor of fear and submission.
Nick’s Notes
Great poetry Nick. You said it all. Thank you 😊 for putting in poetry what needs to be said 👍