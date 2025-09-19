Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fomenting fake fears. Frothing — foaming, feral fools. Forgetting freedoms.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is another within the series A Journey of Morality — this one is an alliterative haiku about fascism, expressing my thoughts on what fascism is — fake fears fomenting feral fools to forget freedoms.

Fascism is fueled by fears — fake fears built on big lies. Grifters selling fools gold as riches and peddling their cheap ideas as prophecy.

Fascism is funded by fools — fools frothing and foaming at the mouth to give in to their darkest desires at the promise of false freedoms, while sealing their own futures in forced subservience to a smaller and smaller group of Elites.

Fascism is forgetting freedoms in favor of fear and submission.

